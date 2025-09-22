PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 22: Sasken Technologies Limited, a leader in product engineering and digital transformation, today announced its strategic partnership with VicOne, an automotive cybersecurity solutions leader, to strengthen in-vehicle and fleet-wide cybersecurity for global OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers. VicOne is the Trend Micro subsidiary.

VicOne brings its End-to-end automotive cybersecurity solution, including xCarbon (in-vehicle intrusion detection and prevention system), vSOC (fleet monitoring and response), and EVSE Security (electric vehicle charging infrastructure protection) to the partnership. Purpose-built for vehicles and EV charging infrastructure, VicOne's solutions provide fleet-scale visibility, actionable intelligence, and contextual insights into emerging threats, backed by proven automotive cybersecurity expertise and the industry's most comprehensive threat intelligence, enriched with over 70 million new data entries every month.

As part of the collaboration, Sasken will leverage its over three decades of engineering, validation, and system integration expertise to co-sell, integrate, and operationalize VicOne's cybersecurity solutions. This partnership will enable OEMs and Tier-1s to deploy cybersecurity at scale across ECUs, operating systems, and cloud systems, with audit-ready evidence, reduced investigation time, and hardened charging infrastructure.

With this partnership, Sasken and VicOne are also exchanging competencies. Training Sasken engineers on core VicOne technologies, enabling strategic system integration opportunities for VicOne, besides working closely together so Sasken engineers can deliver advanced automotive security options for higher-level platforms, OEMs, operating systems, and services.

On the occasion, Rahul Bagchi, AVP, Cybersecurity Practice, Sasken Technologies, said: "At Sasken, we are excited to partner with VicOne to address one of the most pressing challenges in the automotive industry -cybersecurity. Combining VicOne's proven platforms with Sasken's engineering and integration expertise, we will help OEMs and Tier-1s deploy secure, scalable, and audit-ready solutions across vehicles and fleets. Together, we are enabling faster launches, stronger protection, and end-to-end confidence for the connected and electric mobility ecosystem."

Baker Lu, Senior Sales Director, VicOne, added: "VicOne's mission is to safeguard vehicles and connected mobility. Partnering with Sasken marks a significant step forward, uniting their engineering and integration expertise with our cybersecurity solutions--xCarbon, xNexus, and EV Charging Protection--for seamless deployment across vehicle platforms and charging infrastructure. Together, we look forward to supporting OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers in meeting regulatory requirements, addressing evolving threats, and reinforcing user trust in the global connected mobility ecosystem."

With connected vehicles and EV infrastructure increasingly targeted by sophisticated cyber threats, the Sasken-VicOne partnership will provide a future-ready, end-to-end cybersecurity framework for the automotive industry, helping manufacturers and fleets safeguard vehicles, accelerate compliance, and protect users with confidence.

About Sasken:

Sasken is a specialist in Product Engineering and Digital Transformation providing concept-to-market, chip-to-cognition R&D services to global leaders in Semiconductor, Automotive, Industrials, Consumer Electronics, Enterprise Devices, SatCom, Telecom, and Transportation industries. For over 30 years and with multiple patents, Sasken has transformed the businesses of 100+ Fortune 500 companies, powering more than a billion devices through its services and IP. For more information, visit www.sasken.com

To learn more about VicOne, visit https://vicone.com/

