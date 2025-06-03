PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3: Sasmira's Institute of Design & Textiles (SIDT), annual fashion show - Enchante 2025 marks the 14th edition this year! It's a platform where the graduating students from SIDT present their final collections, a culmination of their creative journey through years of design education. This year, 20 exceptional collections graced the ramp at The Lalit, Andheri, Mumbai on May 31, 2025. Renowned faces from the fashion industry attended the show as guests and jury members to witness the creative brilliance of the graduating students.

This year, the umbrella theme was Tattva- inspired by the five elements of nature. It's one of the most profound and powerful sources of inspiration for any designer. Each element carries its own energy, and interpreting that through fashion is both a creative challenge and a journey.

SIDT's Bachelor of Design - Fashion Design & Textile Design students, along with Advanced Diploma in Fashion Design students, have embraced this theme beautifully, crafting collections that truly do justice to the essence of Tattva. Each student group has chosen a sub-inspiration drawn from one or a combination of the five elements. With their distinct design sensibilities, they've brought a unique perspective to the theme. To bring their visions to life, the students have employed advanced pattern-making and draping techniques to construct elaborate & statement silhouettes. They've spent countless hours in the lab for garment construction, refining, perfecting, and pushing boundaries to transform their dreams into reality.

Mohini Sharma, a distinguished Indian entrepreneur, educator, and philanthropist, best known as the founder and chairperson of Mrs. India Inc., graced the occasion as Chief Guest, encouraging the students in their endeavours. Guest of Honour, Mr. Rajesh Relekar - AVP, Value Chain Development- Aditya Birla Cellulose, & Ms. Mita Gangoly, Associate Director-Campus Experience, Atlas Skilltech University, along with Mr. Mihir Mehta -President, SASMIRA, and Director General Dr. Ashok Tiwari, SASMIRA, greeted the audience & greatly appreciated the efforts of the team SIDT.

There were 20 students' collections in this gala event, showcasing Indian, Indo-western and western garments. The celebrity Jury panel consisted of Mr. Rehan celebrity stylist, Ms. Nikhita Tandon, fashion Designer, Ms. Madhulika Damani, Design Head, Trent Ltd., Ms. Sucheta Sharma James, Supermodel

The Fashion Show Sequences were directed by the very well-known show director, Rachna Sikka and her fabulous team with panache and grandeur and special performances were given by the Barziz Band and noted singer Ramji Gulati, setting the stage for a dynamic evening.

The following were the award categories for the evening:

- Most Commercially Viable Collection

- Best Surface Ornamentation

- Best Ramp Appeal

- Best Design Collection

The show was attended by more than 450 people, including dignitaries from the fashion and textile industry, well-known academicians, celebrities, parents & design aspirant students. The event was widely covered on digital & social media platforms. Sasmira's Institute of Design & Textiles (SIDT) is one of the premium design institutes of India, dedicated to creating a master league of Designers, Merchandisers, Industry Professionals, and Global Leaders. SIDT exclusively conducts B. Des. - in Fashion Design & Textile Design in collaboration with the University of Mumbai's GICED, as well as Diploma in Fashion Design, Textile Design, Apparel Merchandising, Weaving Technology, Wet Processing and CAD Textile Design.

For more information, kindly visit the website: www.sidt.edu.in

