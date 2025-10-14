PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 14: Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited (NSE: SSEGL), Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited, one of Chennai's leading EPC players specialising in integrated infrastructure solutions, has announced the receipt of a new project order worth ₹24.06 Cr (including GST). The project is expected to be completed before July 2026.

Order Details

- Client: M/S. Helmier Private Limited, a medical disposables and equipment company focused on anaesthesia, critical care, and rehabilitation robotics.

- Contract Value: ₹24.06 Cr (including GST)

- Scope of Work: Execution of civil works at C4/1A, Vaipur B, SIPCOT Medical Devices Park, Oragadam Phase II, Kanchipuram, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India.

- Execution Timeline: Completion targeted for July 2026.

- With this addition, Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited's total work order book now stands at ₹1,221.98 Cr (excluding GST), scheduled for execution within the next 6 to 10 months.

Business Outlook

The company continues to strengthen its presence across industrial, FMCG, healthcare and infrastructure segments, supported by a healthy order pipeline and robust execution capabilities. As of date, the company holds confirmed work orders worth ₹1,221.98 Cr, with an additional ₹13,000+ Cr in active bids across multiple sectors. Based on current visibility and historic conversion trends of 12 to 15%, the management expects sustained growth momentum in the coming fiscal year.

Execution activity remains weighted towards the second half of the financial year, aligning with typical EPC project schedules. With a solid order base and expanding opportunity pipeline, Sathlokhar Synergys is well-positioned to build on its FY 2024-25 performance and progress towards higher revenue realisation in FY 2025-26.

The company remains focused on disciplined execution, operational efficiency, and long-term value creation as one of the leading turnkey EPC solution providers.

On the receipt of the orders, Mr G. Thiyagu, Managing Director of Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited, said, "We are pleased to welcome M/s Helmier Private Limited to our client portfolio in the healthcare and medical devices sector. This order highlights our continued diversification across emerging industries and the trust clients place in our execution capability. We remain committed to delivering quality projects on schedule with operational discipline and sustainable growth.

Our current order book of around ₹1,221.98 Cr (excluding GST) provides healthy revenue visibility for the near term. With active bids exceeding ₹13,000 Cr across industrial, FMCG, logistics, and healthcare infrastructure, we are confident of maintaining strong order inflows and further consolidating our position as a leading EPC turnkey solutions provider."

