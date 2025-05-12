PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 12: Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited, a specialized EPC services provider, announced its Audited Financial Results for H2 FY25 & FY25.

Key Financial Highlights

H2 FY25 (Half Year)

* Revenue: Rs25,749.08 Lakhs | YoY Growth: 28.38%

* BITDA: Rs3,659.05 Lakhs | YoY Growth: 20.72%

* EBITDA Margin: 14.21% | YoY Change: -90.19 BPS

* PAT: Rs2,632.05 Lakhs | YoY Growth: 18.28%

* PAT Margin: 10.22% | YoY Change: -87.23 BPS

* EPS: Rs10.90

FY25 (Full Year)

* Revenue: Rs39,936.53 Lakhs | YoY Growth: 61.70%

* EBITDA: Rs5,993.94 Lakhs | YoY Growth: 66.84%

* EBITDA Margin: 15.01% | YoY Change: +46.18 BPS

* PAT: Rs4,276.70 Lakhs | YoY Growth: 63.68%

* PAT Margin: 10.71% | YoY Change: +12.94 BPS

* EPS: Rs20.73

Reflecting on the company's achievements in H2 FY25 & FY25, Mr. G. Thiyagu, Chairman MD & CEO of Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited expressed, "The second half of this financial year has been a transformative period for Sathlokhar Synergys. In FY25, the company achieved a remarkable 62.47% year-on-year increase in total income, reaching Rs40,182.69 lakhs. Our revenue from operations also increased by 61.70%, reaching Rs39,936.53 lakhs. EBITDA surged by 66.84% to Rs5,993.94 lakhs, while profit after tax rose by 63.68% to Rs4,276.70 lakhs, showcasing our unwavering commitment to operational excellence and sustained growth.

This success is a testament to the relentless dedication of our team and the confidence our clients place in us. With a robust order book and a significant portion already billed, we remain well-positioned to achieve our ambitious targets for the full fiscal year, with a strong pipeline of projects to be executed in the second half.

Our strategic focus on high growth sectors ranging from EPC turnkey solutions for industrial buildings, logistics parks, and commercial infrastructure to institutional projects, hospitals, hospitality, and renewable energy continues to open up new opportunities. At the same time, our financial stability enables us to pursue large scale, high value projects with confidence.

Sathlokhar Synergys has proactively expanded its market footprint by engaging with a broad network of potential clients and submitting high value proposals across key sectors. With a consistently strong conversion rate on new project bids, the company is well positioned to secure significant contracts that will drive the next phase of its growth and expansion.

Looking ahead, Sathlokhar Synergys remains steadfast in its mission to deliver best in class engineering and construction solutions that not only meet but consistently exceed client expectations. By prioritizing quality, operational efficiency, and sustainable development, the company is poised to play a transformative role in shaping the future of India's infrastructure landscape."

