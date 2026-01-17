PNN

New Delhi [India], January 17: Sattvik Certifications is hosting the world's first dedicated Vegetarian Certification Conclave - SATCON 2026 on January 19, 2026, at Le Meridien New Delhi from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM IST. The event expects over 250 participants from FMCG, luxury hospitality, education, certification bodies, and policy circles to drive real progress in verified vegetarian and vegan food systems.

Also Read | WPL 2026 Live Streaming Online, UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians: Watch TV Telecast of UPW-W vs MI-W Women’s Premier League T20 Cricket Match.

SATCON 2026 centres on three pillars: Consciousness, Connect, and Collaboration to create a more aware and interconnected food industry. With people and partners coming from seven countries, including Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the UAE, Qatar, and South Korea, the event gives everyone a practical chance to exchange what works, build new working relationships, and spark changes that line up with what today's consumers and brands are demanding.

Abhishek Biswas, Founder of Sattvik Certifications, said: "I am truly grateful to every dignitary, partner, and stakeholder who believes in the Sattvik philosophy, Sattvik hai to shuddh hai. This conclave represents years of purpose-driven work towards creating a safer, more conscious food ecosystem. Our aim is to connect intent with action, policy with practice, and purity with progress."

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss' Fame Nikki Tamboli Spotted Outside Mumbai Hospital With Bandaged Eye, Reveals She Underwent Treatment for Eye Cyst (Watch Video).

The full-day event features insightful panels on education for Sattvik awareness, vegetarian opportunities in luxury hospitality, conscious leadership strategies, mindful culinary approaches, and global food standards. High-level inauguration and closing sessions reinforce collaborative pathways for stronger compliance, safety, and ethical consumption.

Chief Guests Shri Santosh Gangwar Ji, Shri B.L. Verma, and Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal highlighted the event's role in bridging gaps between stakeholders.

"Conclaves such as SATCON 2026 play a crucial role in building a strong and meaningful bridge between industry, policymakers, and consumers." Said Shri Santosh Gangwar Ji, Governor of Jharkhand and former Union Minister. "By encouraging dialogue, knowledge-sharing, and collaboration, such platforms help align regulatory intent with industry practices and consumer expectations, thereby contributing to a more resilient, transparent, and responsible food ecosystem for the nation."

SATCON 2026 aims to bridge industry practices with regulatory frameworks and consumer expectations through panel discussions, keynote addresses, and networking sessions. It will set a real benchmark by bringing together people from across the food world to turn talk about ethical standards into concrete steps that actually help consumers, companies, and the wider industry.

Shri B.L. Verma, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment and Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, stated, "Consumer trust is the cornerstone of a strong food economy. Initiatives like SATCON 2026 by Sattvik Certifications play an important role in strengthening transparency, accountability, and safety across the food value chain."

Rooted in Vedic principles of purity and balance, the event convenes leaders from FMCG, luxury hospitality, education, and certification sectors along with international representatives for targeted discussions on education-driven awareness, market opportunities in conscious hospitality, leadership strategies for ethical growth, mindful culinary practices, and the establishment of global benchmarks in food safety, sustainability, and compliance.

Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice, remarked: "When industry, certification bodies, and policymakers engage constructively, it leads to better implementation of laws and higher compliance standards. SATCON 2026 is an important step in this direction."

Being the first event focused entirely on vegetarian certification, it shows how much demand there is worldwide for properly verified vegetarian and vegan options built on purity, sustainability, and real trust. This is the kind of platform that helps move the whole sector toward more responsible practices. Sattvik Certifications is lining up to keep the energy going, all under the banner of #sattvikhaitoshuddhhai.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)