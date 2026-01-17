The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 continues its high-octane run as the UP Warriorz prepare to face defending champions Mumbai Indians on 17 January. The UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2025 fixture marks a critical reverse encounter following the Warriorz' seven-wicket victory over Mumbai just 48 hours ago. With the tournament race tightening, this afternoon's clash serves as the final fixture of the Navi Mumbai leg before the league moves to Vadodara. Harleen Deol From 'Retired Out' to Match-Winning Heroics: Watch WPL 2026 Videos.

The surface at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy has shown a tendency to slow down as the game progresses, making the toss crucial. While Mumbai has struggled to defend totals on this pitch, the Warriorz have preferred chasing. With the Mumbai Indians currently sitting second on the table and the Warriorz desperate to climb out of fifth place, this fixture could dictate the momentum for the remainder of the league stage.

UPW-W vs WI-W WPL 2026 Match Details

Category Details Tournament Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 Match UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Date 17 January 2026 Time 3:00 PM IST Venue Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai Live Streaming (India) JioHotstar TV Telecast (India) Star Sports Network

UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2026: How to Watch in India

Fans in India can catch the live action of the Women's Premier League 2026 via these platforms:

Live Streaming: Jio Hotstar will provide live streaming of the Women's Premier League 2026 in India. Fans can find an online viewing option to watch the UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2026 live streaming online on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

Jio Hotstar will provide live streaming of the Women's Premier League 2026 in India. Fans can find an online viewing option to watch the UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2026 live streaming online on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

Telecast: Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Women's Premier League 2026 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the UP Warriorz Women vs Mumbai Indians Women WPL 2026 match on Star Sports TV channels. WPL 2026: Anushka Sharma, Gujarat Giants All-rounder, Ruled Out Due to Minor Injury

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Women's Premier League 2026 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the UP Warriorz Women vs Mumbai Indians Women WPL 2026 match on Star Sports TV channels.





UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Team Form and Key Players

The UP Warriorz enter this match with renewed confidence after Harleen Deol’s match-winning 64* guided them to their first victory of the season against Mumbai on Thursday. Under the leadership of new captain Meg Lanning, the Warriorz will aim to secure back-to-back wins to climb the points table. Mumbai Indians, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will be eager to avenge their recent defeat. Despite a strong half-century from Nat Sciver-Brunt in the previous game, the defending champions struggled to contain the Warriorz' chase. Mumbai currently sits second on the points table and will look to reclaim their dominance before the tournament transitions to the BCA Stadium in Vadodara.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports Network). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 17, 2026 11:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).