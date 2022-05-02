Saunkan Saunkne is declared as one of the most awaited films of 2022; producer Jatin Sethi of Naad Sstudios on cloud nine

New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI/GPRC): Several significant Bollywood and Hollywood films are releasing in the upcoming weeks and everyone is looking forward to it. In the midst of these films, a Punjabi movie, Saunkan Saunkne, has managed to stand out. The trade and industry experts have already declared this film a winner at the box office, though its release is still a few weeks away.

Jatin Sethi whose production house Naad Sstudios has produced this film is obviously happy. He says, "My phone has been ringing constantly since we released the trailer of SaunkanSaunkne. Everyone is looking forward to it eagerly.'

Jatin Sethi continues, "The trailer has done the trick. Moreover, we have popular stars like Ammy Virk, Sargun Mehta, and NimratKhaira. The film is written by Amberdeep Singh and Moreover, Amarjit Singh Saron, the director of Diljit Dosanjh's latest hit, Honsla Rakh (2021), has directed Saunkan Saunkne. Due to all the factors, our film has become one of the most awaited films in recent times."

Jatin Sethi is also confident that Saunkan Saunkne will have a wide release, "Since the buzz is tremendous, we are confident of having a huge screen count in the North and also in other parts of India where Punjabi films have a market. Moreover, even Overseas, our film would be released widely."

Looking at the huge buzz of Saunkan Saunkne, the trade sees potential in the film to emerge as one of the biggest Punjabi hits of all time.

Saunkan Saunkne releases in cinemas worldwide on May 13, 2022

