PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 11: The third edition of the SBI CME Soldierathon 3.0 concluded on a historic note, uniting runners, serving soldiers, veterans, wounded heroes, families and fitness enthusiasts from across India under one tricolour spirit of fitness and patriotism.

Organised by Fitistan - Ek Fit Bharat in collaboration with the CME of the Indian Army, the event stood as a powerful testament to the vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's Fit India Movement, blending discipline, purpose and national pride on one grand platform.

This year's Soldierathon witnessed an overwhelming participation of 8,720 runners across four categories:

* 21 km Half Marathon* 10 km Run* 5 km Run* Cheer Buddy CategorySaluting the Brave-Giving Back to Our HeroesIn line with Soldierathon's enduring mission to support the nation's wounded warriors, a generous contribution of ₹5,00,000 was made to the Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre (PRC), Kirkee, to aid the rehabilitation and welfare of injured soldiers.

Launch of SENA, A Movement Beyond FashionA major highlight of this edition was the official launch of SENA, A purpose-driven lifestyle initiative born from the spirit of Soldierathon.

SENA aims to empower wounded soldiers, support soldier families and create a sustainable wellness community that promotes fitness as a shared way of life for both civilians and the armed forces.

National Half Marathon Championship at SBI CME Soldierathon 3.0This year also marked the hosting of the prestigious National Half Marathon Championship, where elite runners shared the track with defence personnel and citizens, showcasing competitive spirit & camaraderie through fitness.

In a thrilling finish, CTW CME Pune emerged as the Team Championship Winner, lifting the National Half Marathon Trophy with an impressive average team time of 1 hour, 22 minutes, and 19 seconds.

The winning team was awarded the Championship Trophy and a cash prize of ₹1,00,000. CME Commandant Lt General Ramesh Felicitated winners of SBI CME Soldierathon and applauded their winning efforts.

Speaking at the event, Shri G. S. Rana, Deputy Managing Director, SBI, lauded the seamless organisation, enthusiastic participation and Soldierathon's strong message of unity, service and the Fit India Movement.

The organisers expressed heartfelt gratitude to Team CME, all volunteers, defence personnel, sponsors, ambassadors, pacers and partners whose combined efforts made Soldierathon 3.0 a resounding success.

As the sun set on another glorious edition of Soldierathon, every participant carried home memories of courage, camaraderie and the indomitable spirit of the Indian soldier continuing the mission of "Run for Soldiers. Run with Soldiers."

