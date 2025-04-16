PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 16: SBI Life Insurance, one of India's most trusted private life insurers, continues its efforts to instil a 'Protection First' mindset among citizens, helping them lead a liberated and purpose-driven life. As part of its 'Life Suraksha Pakki, Toh Confidence Pakka' initiative, SBI Life associated with the Lucknow Traffic Police to install a larger-than-life helmet installation at the city's prominent 1090 Chaurah. The striking display not only captures attention but also sparks conversation around responsible road behaviour.

As per the Uttar Pradesh Transport Department, over 46,000 road accidents occurred in 2024, leading to more than 24,000 fatalities, including 576 deaths in Lucknow alone. Taking note of the alarming statistics, SBI Life also distributed free helmets to both riders and pillions at key traffic junctions. The initiative emphasized how wearing helmets--by both riders and pillion passengers--is a vital act of responsibility and care, inspiring individuals to prioritize safety -- not out of fear of regulation, but out of choice rooted in care.

The initiative was launched by Amit Jhingran, MD & CEO, SBI Life Insurance, alongside Shri Kamlesh Dixit, DCP Crime & DCP Women's Protection, Lucknow; Shri Prabal Pratab Singh, DCP Traffic, Police Commissionerate, Lucknow; Anshu Jain, ACP Traffic Police, Lucknow; M Anand, President & Chief Distribution Officer, SBI Life Insurance; Rahul Rahi, Regional Director- Lucknow, SBI Life insurance, and Ravindra Sharma, Chief of Brand, Corporate Communication and CSR, SBI Life Insurance, in the presence of esteemed dignitaries. By directly engaging with commuters, the helmet distribution drive aimed to create a shift in perceptions--promoting protective gear not as a mere formality but as a conscious choice, fuelling a liberated purpose driven life.

Lucknow Traffic Police officials actively interacted with two-wheeler riders traveling without helmets, educating them on how protection is the first step towards true freedom and confidence.

Speaking about the initiative, Amit Jhingran, MD & CEO, SBI Life Insurance, said, "At SBI Life, we strongly believe that the foundation of a confident and progressive society lies in the sense of security its individuals experience. True liberation comes when individuals feel secure -- physically, emotionally, and financially. By driving awareness through compelling initiatives in public spaces and cultural touchpoints like cricket, we aim to help people internalize the value of protection. It's not about living cautiously, but about living courageously -- with the backing of security. When people feel secure, they are empowered to dream bigger and take steps towards achieving their dreams. Our brand philosophy, 'Apne Liye, Apno Ke Liye', embodies this very essence--protection not only for oneself but also for the ones we care about."

Jhingran, further added, "When individuals feel protected--whether on the road, cricket pitch or in life--they are empowered to chase their dreams with confidence. As a life insurer, our role extends beyond providing financial products; it's about shaping attitudes towards protection, empowering every individual to dream, do, and live more with the assurance of protection."

Shri Prabal Pratab Singh, DCP Traffic, Police Commissionerate, Lucknow, added, "Road safety is a shared responsibility, and collaborations like this with SBI Life go a long way in creating real impact. Distributing helmets and using creative visual cues help engage the public meaningfully. Wearing a helmet might seem like a small act, but it holds the power to save lives. We hope such efforts encourage citizens to make protection a habit, not an afterthought, thereby building a culture where safety and protection are second nature--not just by rule, but by choice. Confidence on the road begins with a helmet, just as confidence in life begins with the assurance of protection."

SBI Life, under its 'Life Suraksha Pakki, Toh Confidence Pakka' initiative has also extended its protection message onto the cricket field by becoming the Official Helmet Partner of Lucknow Super Giants; the leading cricket franchise. To further amplify the message of protection, SBI Life has placed a revolutionary 20-ft Hologram LED helmet installation at Ekana Cricket Stadium, creating a one-of-a-kind fan experience that blends innovation with emotion. The immersive experience serves as a powerful visual metaphor --just as the helmet's protection empowers a cricketer on the pitch, life insurance's protection empowers individual to pursue their dreams in life. The strategically positioned installation aims at capturing fan's attention and spark meaningful engagement, reminding individual of the essential role of protection, whether in sport or in life.

About SBI Life Insurance

About SBI Life Insurance SBI Life Insurance ('SBI Life' / 'The Company'), one of the most trusted life insurance companies in India, was incorporated in October 2000 and is registered with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) in March 2001.

Serving millions of families across India, SBI Life's diverse range of products caters to individuals as well as group customers through Protection, Pension, Savings and Health solutions.

Driven by 'Customer-First' approach, SBI Life places great emphasis on maintaining world class operating efficiency and providing hassle-free claim settlement experience to its customers by following high ethical standards of service. Additionally, SBI Life is committed to enhance digital experiences for its customers, distributors and employees alike.

SBI Life strives to make insurance accessible to all, with its extensive presence across the country through its 1,086 offices, 25,949 employees, a large and productive network of about 241,251 agents, 77 corporate agents and 14 bancassurance partners with more than 41,000 partner branches, 144 brokers and other insurance marketing firms.

In addition to doing what's right for the customers, the company is also committed to provide a healthy and flexible work environment for its employees to excel personally and professionally.

SBI Life strongly encourages a culture of giving back to the society and has made substantial contribution in the areas of child education, healthcare, disaster relief and environmental upgrade. In 2023-24, the Company touched over 1.05 lakh direct beneficiaries through various CSR interventions.

Listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange ('BSE') and the National Stock Exchange ('NSE'), the company has an authorized capital of ` 20.0 billion and a paid up capital of ` 10.0 billion. The AuM is ` 4,416.8 billion.

For more information, please visit our website- www.sbilife.co.in and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and Linkedin.

(Numbers & data mentioned above are for the period ended December 31, 2024)

