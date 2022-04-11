New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): SBI Youth for India fellowship is a 13-month rural development initiative by SBI Foundation that allows urban youth to bridge the urban-rural divide by creating meaningful projects with grassroots NGOs. The fellowship's annual event 'YFI Conclave' helps its stakeholders leverage meaningful partnerships that can further strengthen its rural development initiatives on the ground. On 9th and 10th April 2022, the YFI Conclave was organised at Vishwa Yuvak Kendra, New Delhi on the theme 'Through the Lens of Youth Engagement and Social Innovation: 10 Years of Youth for India Fellowship'.

This uniquely designed program provides a framework for India's bright young minds coming from premier institutes and organizations to join hands with our rural communities. The SBI Foundation gives an opportunity to young leaders to empathize with the way of life of rural communities and together find pragmatic solutions to their problems. For the 2022-23 batch this year, the applications are open to all Indian youth between the ages of 21 to 32. Furthermore, the citizens of Nepal/Bhutan or an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) are also eligible. You can apply through this link you4.in/c22.

This year, the YFI Conclave witnessed the presence of distinguished leaders, scholars and experts from the development sector. Dr Ramaswami Balasubramaniam gave the keynote address for the event. He is a globally acclaimed development scholar, author, public policy advocate, and leadership trainer and Member-HR, Capacity Building Commission (CBC), Govt. of India. who is known for his pioneering development work with rural and tribal communities. He is a believer that inspiring leadership among the youth can rebuild a resurgent India. Smt. Manjula Kalyanasundaram, MD, SBI Foundation and Lalit Mohan, President & COO also graced the occasion with their presence.

Speaking about the Conclave, SBI Foundation's MD, Manjula Kalyanasundaram appreciated the potential of the various stakeholders. She said, "The SBI YFI fellowship's bold mission needs the steady help of many key stakeholders to achieve its goals. The annual conclave is not just an opportunity to share ideas and encourage good work but also a platform to explore the next generation of ideas led by our youth."

The Conclave event saw many interesting workshops with relevant industry experts who guided SBI YFI alumni on the subjects like visual thinking techniques to enhance creativity, innovation and new perspectives, Design Thinking and Innovation, and Legal Compliance for the NPOs/NGOs of India. The event also had an Advisory Forums which hosted a collaborative discussion between alumni and field experts in the domain areas of Education, Environmental Protection, Alternate Energy, Health, Women's Empowerment and, Livelihood & Social Entrepreneurship which could potentially lead to partnerships and act as a knowledge base for other attending stakeholders. The 'Sahyog: The Pitch fest', became a platform for the alumni to showcase their organization's work. Additionally, it offers an avenue for non-profits/for-profit initiatives led by SBI YFI alumni to explore funding opportunities to support their organisations. A cultural program, Dastangoi, which means "to tell a story", is a lost art form of Urdu storytelling that originated in pre-Islamic Arabia in the 13th century, and was also performed at The Conclave.

