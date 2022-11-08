Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, and Smartworld Developers Pvt. Ltd., a new age real estate developer headquartered in Gurugram, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for driving 360 degree home automation in the latter's upcoming projects.

Through this collaboration, Smartworld Developers will build positive impact homes with lower waste and healthier interiors by incorporating smart product lines from Schneider Electric, which includes Wiser Smart Homes, Modular Switches, etc.

In line with its core value of delivering smart homes, Smartworld Developer will leverage a wide range of products and solutions by Schneider Electric to provide state-of-the art technology to their customers. Schneider Electric would complement the supply and service of products and solutions with a quarterly training and upskilling programme for the staff of Smartworld Developers.

Commenting on the collaboration, Vivek Singhal, CEO of Smartworld Developers, shared, "A smart home ecosystem is the future. With over 4000 homes already under construction and another 15000 homes to be added in the next two years, at Smartworld one of our key differentiators is our approach towards development of homes that are SMART. Our collaboration with Schneider Electric is a step towards providing our patrons, with smart and sustainable homes that will not only augment their lifestyle but will contribute towards India's goal of reducing emissions intensity of its GDP by 45% of the 2005 baseline by 2030."

Sharing his thoughts on the partnership, Yifu Qi, Executive Vice President, Home & Distribution Division, Schneider Electric, said, "At Schneider Electric, our constant endeavour is to help home builders achieve their sustainability goals through safe and energy efficient products and solutions. As we face challenges in terms of climate change, we believe it is our responsibility to be conscious citizens, even when it comes to our homes. We are happy to partner with Smartworld Developers to deliver smart solutions to build the home of the future and support sustainability."

Srinivas Shanbhogue, Vice President, Home and Distribution, Schneider Electric India added, "The signing of this MoU with Smartworld Developers is a momentous occasion for the future of home automation and the building ecosystem in the country. Such an association goes to show that the builders and, consequently, the end-customers are increasingly looking for sustainable home automation solutions that enhances lifestyle along with reducing their carbon footprint. I am sure that this partnership will significantly contribute towards making the real estate industry SMART, resilient, and sustainable."

Incorporated in 2021, Smartworld Developers is a professionally driven real estate company that is acclaimed for implementing corporate governance at all levels. The company disrupted the real estate market of Delhi NCR with its inaugural projects that offered low rise floors with high rise amenities - Smartworld Orchard and Smartworld GEMS are located at premium locations in Gurugram.

With 4,000 happy customers, Smartworld Developers have recorded sales in excess of Rs 4,000 crores, has Rs. 25000 crores worth projects and over 2.5 Cr. sq. ft. development potential in next 5 years.

Smartworld Developers recently announced that it has secured Rs 250 crore of investment from Motilal Oswal. The funds will be used as growth capital for Smartworld Developers.

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On. Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency. We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure, and industries. We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive, and Empowered values.

Smart World Developers has been envisioned as a company that will develop path-breaking real estate projects across India. Backed by reputed organisations and financial robust founders, Smartworld Developers envisages transforming the real estate scenario and setting benchmarks through its vision of bringing world-class real estate assets to India, utilizing the most advanced and smart technologies to set new benchmarks in construction, operations, customer service, unmatched delivery schedules and friendly customer-price points.

The company has amalgamated some of the revered names in the real estate industry.

With 4000 customers, Rs 4000 Cr. sales in, Smartworld in its first year has 2 sold out projects - Smartworld Orchard at Sector 61, near Golf Course Road Extn and Smartworld Gems at Sector 89, New Gurugram.

The company has a robust network of over 7,000 partners across the country, giving the company the edge in reach and depth. Smartworld Developers will initially focus on the NCR market with ergonomically designed homes and spaces for the millennial nuclear families - to live, work and play the 'smart' way.

It is also eyeing expansion in key real estate markets such as Noida, Mumbai MMR, Pune, Bengaluru, Goa and Hyderabad in the near future.

