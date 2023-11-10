SRV Media

New Delhi [India], November 10: SIU (Symbiosis International University) has set 23rd November 2023 as the last day to register for SNAP (Symbiosis National Aptitude Test) and 9th December 2023 as the last date to apply for the cutting-edge management programmes at SCMHRD (Symbiosis Centre for Management and Human Resource Development). The pioneering B-school which is a constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University) offers an array of three industry-relevant programmes, namely, Masters of Business Administration (MBA), MBA in Business Analytics (BA), and MBA in Infrastructure Development and Management (IDM). Candidates can initiate the application process on SNAP registration link , first by registering for SNAP and subsequently completing a separate registration for SCMHRD's MBA programmes.

This year, the SNAP Computer-Based Test (CBT) for 2023 is set to be conducted on three distinct dates: December 10, 2023 (Sunday), December 17, 2023 (Sunday), and December 22, 2023 (Friday). The highly anticipated SNAP 2023 examination results will be unveiled on January 10, 2024 (Wednesday). To access the admit cards for the SNAP Test, one needs to log in to the official website, www.snaptest.org, on the following dates: December 04, 2023 (Monday) for SNAP Test 1 and December 09, 2023 (Saturday) for SNAP Test 02 and SNAP Test 03. The payment deadline coincides with the registration closing date of the examination.

Welcoming prospective candidates, Dr. Netra Neelam, Director of SCMHRD, shared, "We extend our best wishes to the aspirants as they embark on this exciting phase of their careers. SCMHRD has consistently aimed to identify the most ambitious candidates, those who are willing to outshine their competitors and ride the waves of success in the dynamic market."

A sought-after B-school for numerous aspirants, SCMHRD hails a legacy of excellence spanning over three decades, having produced countless leading industry professionals. The institute offers industry-immersive business courses which are regularly updated with insights from experienced leaders. In addition to their contribution to the curriculum, these influential leaders are closely involved in mentoring the candidates, grooming them with strategic thinking, resume-building tactics and advanced interpersonal and industry-specific skills. Apart from the mentorship, with international exposure, the wide industry and alumni network of SCMHRD coupled with a robust placement cell, the candidates get enviable industry exposure via lucrative internships and collaborative projects with leading companies.

To testify to the quality of education at SCMHRD, it suffices to look at the placement record of 2022 as well as the list of premium organization that participated in the placement drive. Over 112 national and international companies from diverse industries, including HUL, ITC, Godrej Group, Amazon, Bajaj Auto, Barclays, IBM, JP Morgan Chase & Co., Aon, Accenture Solutions, Danone, and Reliance.

Furthermore, highest international package for the academic year 2021-2023 reached Rs67.60 lakhs annually. Additionally, the highest domestic package secured for the final year batch of 2021 -2023 of Masters of Business Administration (MBA), MBA in Business Analytics (BA), and MBA in Infrastructure Development and Management (IDM)stood at Rs35.02 lakhs, Rs33.6 lakhs, and Rs27 lakhs per annum, respectively. The average package of the batch was Rs23.71 lakhs (MBA), Rs22.03 lakhs (MBA-BA), and Rs16.11 lakhs (MBA-IDM) per annum.

SCMHRD, the only AACSB-accredited B-School in Pune and amongst only 5% B-School's in the world which is dedicated to advancing its legacy, extends a warm welcome to the new batch embarking on a journey of leadership that will pioneer innovation and bring a fresh perspective to the industry.

