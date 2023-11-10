Australia will be heading on to have their next match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 against Bangladesh. This will be the 43rd match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Australia have already qualified for the semi-finals as they won their last ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Afghanistan in a very dramatic way. Little Fan 'Recreates' Glenn Maxwell's Phenomenal Knock Against Afghanistan in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Video Goes Viral

Glenn Maxwell starred as he made a record-breaking 201 not out in the chase against Afghanistan. Maxwell was even suffering from backache and hamstring pulls. Even after that nothing stopped Maxwell and took Australia to victory single-handedly. Australia won the game with just three wickets remaining.

Bangladesh did manage to win their last game of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 which was against Sri Lanka. It was a controversial match in which Angelo Mathews was dismissed by a timed-out rule. Bangladesh won the game against Sri Lanka with just three wickets remaining and was able to chase the target of 280 runs.

Australia vs Bangladesh Head-to-Head in ODIs

Australia and Bangladesh have met 21 times for ODIs in which Australia have kept it one-sided as they have managed to win 19 matches out of 21. Bangladesh has only managed to win a single ODI against Australia. One match ended up in a no-result contest.

Australia vs Bangladesh ICC World Cup 2023 Key Players

Glenn Maxwell Josh Hazlewood David Warner Shakib Al Hasan Najmul Hossain Shanto

Australia vs Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Venue and Match Timing

Australia vs Bangladesh ICC World Cup 2023 match will be played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The AUS vs BAN match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will begin at 10:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Australia vs Bangladesh ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming Online and Telecast

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the ICC World Cup 2023. Fans therefore can watch the Australia vs Bangladesh ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and websites. Those using the Disney+ Hotstar app on mobiles to watch ICC World Cup 2023 matches can do so for free. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table Updated: New Zealand Virtually Qualifies for Semifinal; Pakistan, Afghanistan Almost Out of Semis Contention

Australia vs Bangladesh ICC World Cup 2023 Likely XIs

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (Wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (C), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Liton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim (Wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Shakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 10, 2023 01:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).