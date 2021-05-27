New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI/SRV Media): Amidst the Covid-19 breakdown, the higher education fraternity is equally affected similar to other industries. Especially since nationwide lockdowns were announced in March, 2020.

The situation did arise at a crucial time when so many aspiring minds were about to graduate and start their employment. Another fresh batch of students were just expecting for their summer internships to commence. But everything went up in smoke as the whole nation was locked down to prepare and battle the pandemic. It seemed like entire humanity had taken a step back and the definition of the outside world ceased to exist.

Against such a backdrop, SCMHRD fought back strongly and created possibilities. It took a while to come to terms that happened and also to be prepared for the upcoming time to stand tall and firm. SCMHRD professors along with the staff members, came up strong and started scripting the rebound story; line by line and at times word by word.

The prime focus being 'business continuity planning' (BCP) and a 'disaster recovery plan' (DRP) as this was indeed a force majeure circumstance that demanded major course correction. All hands were deployed on the deck and people at SCMHRD literally burnt the proverbial midnight oil to slowly put things back into place. Apart from the parting batch (2018-20) and the transitioning batch (2019-21), the management also had to plan for the upcoming batch (2020-22) that was all geared up to commence its journey.

Examination schedules were reworked and redesigned for both the batches. Many organizations cancelled the internships that they had offered earlier on. Since everyone was reeling under the ill-effects of the pandemic. Here too, the institute came to the rescue. The management and professors of SCMHRD used all their corporate connections and requested the alumni network to assist the students with internship opportunities. The efforts put in by each and every member of team SCMHRD in this context was par excellence and speaks volumes about their commitment towards their students.

The thought of unprecedented pressure for the incoming batch (2020-22) was kept in mind. Since the new students started their full-time MBA from home, complete assurance was given that each student was assigned a mentor from the senior batch, who engaged with them in one-to-one interaction, guidance and mentoring. Prior to joining, the new students were assigned to their faculty mentors to take their journey forward.

A lot more consolidation had taken place at the academic front; courtesy of the concerted effort between the management, professors and the staff members. All teaching sessions were recorded and preserved for future reference by the students. The professors also got themselves properly trained and equipped for virtual sessions by attending various faculty development programmes and workshops. The results also started showing in due course of time.

The misunderstood image of a rigid academic was shattered and a new brand of tech-savvy and indulgent generation of professors emerged at SCMHRD through these turbulent times. Quality of education and its delivery was never compromised during this phase. No stones were left unturned to integrate the students with the spirit of SCMHRD albeit being at a distance from the physical campus. One of the important aspects of any B-School student's MBA life-cycle is the placement. That too was dealt with ample dexterity for the passing out batch of 2021. Top brands again made their presence felt at our campus placement drive and reposed their faith on our lineage and excellence. More than 20 new organisations came and recruited the talent at SCMHRD.

As time passes on, the hopes of seeing the campuses alive and abuzz with students also lingers on. That probably is the indomitable spirit of humans. However, that day may not come sooner than we expect to. With a team of gallant professors and non-teaching staff, the mission doesn't seem unassailable at all. Hence, the journey of SCMHRD will go on, albeit virtually.

