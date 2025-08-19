Score Big with Red Football Uniform - BGMI Redeem Codes Out Now

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 19: BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), India's leading online game, is dropping fresh redeem codes for fans nationwide. Today's star reward is the Red Football Uniform, letting you hit the field in style before diving back into the action. Each code is limited to 10 uses.

Redeem codes are valid until September 12, 2025, and will be released daily on BGMI's official channels.

Redeem Codes:

1. EEZBZK8PFCSWDWSX2. EEZCZ5JJTQTPU9SX3. EEZDZNHTTUDGWU4E4. EEZEZ6BMK64V8PEX5. EEZFZUUFF6D9KMT36. EEZGZTDR7BXSNEDM7. EEZHZ8CG8G989H368. EEZIZF4K5R4CR9589. EEZJZQFPH8GTTHS710. EEZKZ9NQS9PGUQFT11. EEZLZEMEHAGTCHEU12. EEZMZGF6R8WCJEKJ13. EEZNZMWG9NJ5BARR14. EEZOZKDFMPFXMXEN15. EEZPZHPC6B3C8GTC16. EEZQZU49KQMRPQ8F17. EEZRZNSTP8FDBNVB18. EEZVZK8Q3E3RXK9719. EEZTZRBQNGUSCU4E20. EEZUZV9ACSXTPEUW21. EEZBAZUNQKCE58H322. EEZBBZ5FTQMH7MD523. EEZBCZV8N3NJT77E24. EEZBDZCG44BAMG8325. EEZBEZKW8VRJWTQU26. EEZBFZD7MVC65T4R27. EEZBGZUPX5MH58F728. EEZBHZPJUTWBG6T329.EEZBIZWSFKDC3R3930.EEZBJZUBPA5CJDWN31.EEZBKZC8GUDWRR3T32.EEZBLZARQQ5SA5EA33.EEZBMZQF6XTC5MS834.EEZBNZXP3XTV8H6B35.EEZBOZXNT4R48MU736.EEZBPZNHPJRJBPRE37.EEZBQZHE8HDAFNF338.EEZBRZJ96PHEQFPN39.EEZBVZ5WF7Q94EWU40.EEZBTZVD53CR66UE41.EEZBUZCP9KW8636R42.EEZCAZAM9AWNTGGQ43.EEZCBZXJQBKKPWC644.EEZCCZAD4M5JNB5C45.EEZCDZ5PEG5HCNFC46.EEZCEZGWK97XGK8747.EEZCFZT8KWM5XVEM48.EEZCGZ7NKSWFBCKX49.EEZCHZGPWA7MHX5Q50.EEZCIZF8VUCVRV7N

Steps to redeem:

Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

* Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

* Step 2: Enter your Character ID

* Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code

* Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'

* Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail

Rules to Remember:

* A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis

* A user cannot redeem a code twice

* Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days, else the mail will expire

* If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message

* Each user account can redeem only one code per day

* Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts

* Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post which the mail gets deleted

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.

