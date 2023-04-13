Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 13 (ANI): Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India has unveiled its new logo on the occasion of its foundation.

The new logo was unveiled at a function held at SEBI's head Office in Mumbai, according to a statement released by SEBI. Unveiling the logo, SEBI Chairperson, Madhabi Puri Buch said "SEBI's new logo seeks to reflect the unique combination of rich traditions of SEBI and new data and technology-based approach to all the three areas of its mandate in the securities market -- Development and Regulation of the Securities Market and Investor Protection."

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Elderly Woman Brutally Murdered in Dwarka Area by Domestic Help, Associate; Detained.

Established on April 12, 1988, SEBI celebrated its 35th Foundation Day on Wednesday. In its journey of the past 35 years, SEBI has grown and evolved into an institution which facilitates the growth of the markets and Indian economy. Its strong foundations have been built and nurtured over the years, through its eminent leadership and the continued commitment of its employees.

Over the years, while the core purpose of SEBI has remained the same - the development of the securities market, regulation of the securities market and investor protection, the way in which SEBI carries out its work has morphed significantly.

Also Read | Aizawl FC vs Odisha FC Hero Super Cup 2022-23 Live Streaming Online: Watch Free Telecast of Indian Football Match on TV and Online.

According to the statement, the power of data and technology has allowed the regulator to multiply the effectiveness of what it does.

SEBI has now adopted data and technology as an integral part of its culture. SEBI continues to believe in and follow its rich tradition of consultation and partnership with industry, the regulator said in the statement.

With this combination of data, technology, consultation and partnership, the regulator said it is well on the way to establishing global best practices in the securities market.

The regulator said the new logo of SEBI reflects the continuing commitment of SEBI to being a facilitator in the growth of the economy through capital formation and retaining its rich tradition of a consultative approach in policymaking while adopting the power of data and technology. The new SEBI logo retains its traditional blue colour palette while also reflecting the aspiration of a new and modern nation that works for the prosperity yof every Indian. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)