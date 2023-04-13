Aizawl FC face Odisha FC in a group league match at the Payyanad Stadium, in Manjeri, Kerala on April 13, 2023 (Thursday). The game has a start time of 5:00 PM IST. Coming to the match analysis for both the sides, Aizawl FC’s last match ended in a 1-2 defeat against Hyderabad FC and, hence, in their upcoming match, they will look to bounce back and return to winning ways. Odisha FC, on the other hand, had to be satisfied with a 1-1 draw in their previous game against East Bengal FC. Come the match between Aizawl and Odisha, a lot will be at stake. Real Madrid 2-0 Chelsea Champions League 2022-23 Quarterfinal: Los Blancos Clinch Clinical Victory in 1st Leg At Home.

Ahead of the clash, Aizawl FC’s coach revealed how his unit’s preparations are going on for this game. Having finished seventh in Hero I-League 2022-23 season, Aizawl have a point to prove. Commenting on the approach for the match against Odisha, coach, Caetano Pinho, stated, “The change we need is in our mind-set. We must have the confidence that we can compete with the best teams in the country.” Expressing his confidence in the team, ahead of the match, Pinho declared, “We will try to take out positives from our first match and do our best to win this time.”

Coming to Odisha FC’s performance, they also endured a forgettable season as they finished their Indian Super League (ISL) season in the sixth place. However, a lot have been learnt from their season and they will look to apply their positive learning from the ISL in the Hero Super Cup. In their previous game against East Bengal FC, they had to be satisfied with a single point after an equalising goal from striker Nandha Kumar saw them drawing level (1-1) with East Bengal FC. When the two sides (Aizawl and Odisha) meet, they will be vouching for a finish at the top place in the group B. The Odisha FC side will aim for nothing but three points in their upcoming tie. Robert Lewandowski Calls For Lionel Messi's Return to Barcelona.

When Is Aizawl FC vs Odisha FC 2022-23, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)?

The Aizawl FC vs Odisha FC match in HERO Super Cup 2022-23 will be played at the Payyanad Stadium, in Manjeri, Kerala on April 13, 2023 (Thursday). The game has a start time of 5:00 PM IST.

Where To Watch Aizawl FC vs Odisha FC Hero Super Cup 2022-23 Football Telecast On TV?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Indian Super League in India. The match between Aizawl FC and Odisha FC will be available on Sony Sports Ten 2 HD/SD channels. Hero Super Cup 2023: Rahim Ali Scores Brace as Chennaiyin FC Beat NorthEast United FC 4-2.

How To Watch Aizawl FC vs Odisha FC Hero Super Cup 2022-23 Football Live Streaming Online?

The digital rights of Hero Super Cup 2022-23 are with FanCode. Fans will be able to watch the live streaming of this match on the FanCode app and website. They however will need a subscription or match pass to access it.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2023 03:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).