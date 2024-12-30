PNN

New Delhi [India], December 30: Spray Engineering Devices Limited (SEDL) is proud to announce its partnership with Jakson Green on India's first 4G ethanol plant. This pioneering project, located at NTPC Green, utilizes LanzaTech's innovative gas fermentation technology to convert captured carbon dioxide and green hydrogen into sustainable biofuel.

"SEDL is honored to contribute our expertise in distillation and dehydration to this landmark project," said Vivek Verma, Managing Director of SEDL.

"This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to driving sustainable innovations and supporting India's renewable energy transition. We are confident that this plant will serve as a model for future biofuel production, paving the way for a cleaner and greener future," He further added.

Jakson Green will oversee the design, construction, and operation of the carbon capture and green hydrogen production facilities. The plant will utilize LanzaTech's second-generation bioreactor, marking a significant advancement in India's biofuels sector.

This initiative aligns with India's ambitious renewable energy goals and highlights the potential of 4G ethanol as a game-changer in the biofuels industry. By reducing reliance on food-based feedstocks, 4G ethanol offers a more sustainable and cost-effective approach to biofuel production.

About SEDL With over three decades of experience, SEDL is a trusted name in delivering energy-efficient solutions. Specializing in industries such as Water, Jaggery, Sugar, Sugar Refining, and Biofuels, SEDL is committed to providing innovative technologies that promote sustainability and drive the future of clean energy.

