Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan is currently basking in the success of his latest release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The Anees Bazmee-directed horror-comedy was released in the theatres on November 1, clashing with Ajay Devgn's Singham Again. The movie crossed INR 400 crore worldwide and became the highest-grossing film of Kartik Aaryan's career. Almost 2 months after its release, the actor raised eyebrows after he reacted to a post comparing him with Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun. ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ Movie Review: Kartik Aaryan’s Mildy Intriguing Horror-Comedy is Haunted By Knotty Writing, Outdated Humour and CGI Spooks! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Kartik Aaryan Reacts to Post Comparing Him With Allu Arjun

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 might be one of the most successful Bollywood films of 2024. However, when box office numbers are taken into consideration, the Hindi film stood no chance against South star Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule. The Sukumar-directed Telugu actioner has crossed INR 1500 crore globally, making it the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024. Amid this, a fan took to X (previously Twitter) and shared a post to write, "Unpopular opinion but #KartikAaryan is a far better actor than #AlluArjun." The post which was shared on the platform has over 88k views and 445 likes. In a separate tweet, the person who shared a screenshot of Kartik Aaryan liking it caused massive uproar online.

Check Out the Kartik Aaryan vs Allu Arjun Post Below

Screenshot Proving Kartik Aaryan Liked the Post

Netizens React to the Controversial Comparison

The post featuring the comparison between the two actors immediately attracted massive criticism online. The majority of users backed Allu Arjun and strongly criticised the specific user for her controversial post. A user wrote, "Unpopular hi rehnde de." (let the opinion remain unpopular). Another AA fan commented, "Comedy of the year." ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Movie Review: Allu Arjun Gets God-Elevated in Sukumar’s Meandering Hero-Worship Exercise (LatestLY Exclusive).

Netizens React to Kartik Aaryan-Allu Arjun Comparison

comedy of the year — Bunny / Rutu ❤️ (@George23462359) December 29, 2024

One User Brought the ‘Shehzada’ – ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ Comparison

He remade Allu Arjun's movie as 'shehzada'. Compare both, you'll know who's better — భారతీయుడు (@ReddyVerity) December 28, 2024

Publicity Stunt?

I'm requesting every Allu Arjun fan please don't react didi wants publicly with the name of one of the most popular actors of India so just ignore her guys — Fan of ALLU ARJUN (@madboy8399861) December 29, 2024

Ahem..

What do you think about the comparison? Does the post completely lack sense, or is the topic debatable? Let us know in the comment section below.

