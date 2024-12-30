Rome, December 30: NoName057, a pro-Russian hacker group, recently targeted Italian websites , including the country's Foreign Ministry and Milan airports, causing disruption of services. The cyberattack resulted in two of the airports going offline. Italy's cybersecurity agency highlighted this event as a DDoS attack that targeted certain websites and their operations. The Distributed Denial of Service attack was carried out on Saturday.

News reports highlighted this incident and said that it was initiated by a Russian hacker group called "NoName057." The group was active on Telegram and claimed responsibility for carrying out this attack on Italy's major sites and two airports, including Malpensa and Linate. On Saturday, the Italian websites, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, went offline. The authorities later mitigated the effect within two hours.

Pro-Russian hacker group NoName057 stated on Telegram, "Italian Russophobes receive a deserved cyber response," The reports said that the hackers attacked these websites and temporarily paused their operations as a retaliation for "perceived hostility towards Russia". The Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani stated that the attack on the foreign affairs ministry began after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensk landed at Ciampino Airport,

Zelensk further said that it was the third attack targeting the ministry within a three-day period. However, he firmly said that Saturday's attack definitely originated from Russia. The hackers tried to flood a network via a DDoS attack with high data traffic volumes, which helped them paralyse it and make these websites non-operational.

The travellers affected by the Distributed Denial-of-Service were still able to use the mobile application and access necessary services. The SEA spokesperson confirmed that the cyberattack did not disrupt the flights at Milan's Malpensa and Linate airports.

The other websites targeted by the NoName057 group were GTT (Gruppo Transporti Torino), Siena Mobilita, and Federtrasporto. The GTT and Federtrasporto websites were reportedly operational despite the attack.

