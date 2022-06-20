Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20 (ANI): Snapping six consecutive sessions of losing run the Indian stock markets' key indices, Sensex and Nifty, closed in the positive on Monday helped by good buying support in banking and IT stocks.

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex rose 237.42 points or 0.46 per cent to close at 51,597.84 points against its previous session's close at 51,360.42 points.

The Indian equities markets witnessed volatile trading. The Sensex started the day in the positive at 51,470.03 points but slipped into the red soon after the opening of the trade hitting a low of 51,062.93 points in the early morning trade.

The Sensex recovered from the losses later in the day. It surged to a high of 51,714.61 points in the intra-day.

The Sensex has closed in the positive terrain for the first time in the past seven trading sessions.

There was heavy selling pressure in the market last week. The Sensex had lost 2,943.02 points or 5.41 per cent last week. The index had closed 135.37 points or 0.26 per cent down on Friday.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange closed 56.65 points or 0.37 per cent down at 15,350.15 points against its previous session's close at 15,293.50 points.

Earlier, the Nifty started the day in the positive at 15,334.50 points but it slipped into negative in the morning trade hitting a low of 15,191.10 points. The Nifty touched a high of 15,382.50 points in the intra-day.

There was good buying support banking, financial and IT stocks.

HDFC surged 3.97 per cent to Rs 2134.25. Hindustan Unilever soared 3.95 per cent to Rs 2195.95. UltraTech Cement surged 2.96 per cent to Rs 5330.90. Asian Paints climbed 2.96 per cent to Rs 2659.55. HDFC Bank soared 2.47 per cent to Rs 1322.

IT stocks rallied. Wipro climbed 2.30 per cent to Rs 414.50. Infosys rose 1.95 per cent to Rs 1414.75. Tech Mahindra rose 1.47 per cent to Rs 979.20. Tata Consultancy Services closed 0.78 per cent higher at Rs 3113.20.

Energy and infra stocks slumped. Tata Steel tumbled 5.03 per cent to Rs 861.20. IndusInd Bank dipped 2.92 per cent to Rs 783.35.

The index heavyweight Reliance Industries Limited slumped 1.80 per cent to Rs 2542.80. NTPC fell 1.57 per cent to Rs 138.25. Mahindra & Mahindra slumped 1.54 per cent to Rs 982.50. Thirteen of the 30 scrips that are part of the Sensex closed in the red. (ANI)

