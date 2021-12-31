Mumbai [India], December 31 (ANI): The Indian equities markets benchmark indices were trading firmly higher with the benchmark Sensex 441 points on the back of good buying support in banking and auto stocks.

The 30 stock S&P Sensex of the Bombay Stock Exchange was trading at 58,235.65 points at 11.25 am, which is 441.33 points or 0.76 per cent higher from its previous day's close at 57,794.32 points.

Earlier the Sensex opened in the positive at 57,849.76 points and surged to a high of 58,304.82 points.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading at 17,351.65 points, 0.86 per cent or 147.70 points higher from its previous day's close at 17,203.95 points.

The Nifty opened in the positive at 17,244.50 points and touched a high of 17,359.30 points in the early morning trade.

There was good buying support in banking stocks. Axis Bank surged 1.94 per cent to Rs.682. State Bank of India jumped 1.67 per cent to Rs.459.35. Kotak Bank jumped 2.01 per cent to Rs.1790.85.

UltraTech Cement 3.26 per cent higher at Rs.7638.85; Titan 3.17 per cent higher at Rs.2513.95; Maruti Suzuki 2.04 per cent higher at Rs.7433; Tata Steel 1.65 per cent higher at Rs.1119.25; Mahindra & Mahindra 1.65 per cent higher at Rs.843.80 were among the major Sensex gainers.

Only six of the 30 scrips that are part of the Sensex were trading in the red. NTPC slumped 1.62 per cent to Rs.124.85. There was selling pressure in IT stocks. Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and HCL Technologies were trading in the red. (ANI)

