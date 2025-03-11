BusinessWire India

Delhi-NCR [India], March 11: Sensodyne, a leading oral care brand from Haleon (formerly GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare), sets a GUINNESS WORLD RECORD™ for successfully attempting the 'Most online dental screening tests completed in 24 hours'. The record-breaking initiative, held at Maha Kumbh 2025, saw more than 27,000 individuals taking the dental check-up, marking a significant step in educating Indians about the importance of proactive oral care. To further its commitment, Sensodyne also distributed its newly launched Rs. 20 small toothpaste pack, designed to make sensitivity protection more affordable and accessible. This record also marks the beginning of Sensodyne's World Oral Health Day campaign, aimed at encouraging individuals to Take the First Step towards better oral health. For over a decade, Sensodyne has empowered consumers to recognize and address tooth sensitivity early and has conducted "chill tests" across India. This initiative, has helped millions identify their condition, seek timely intervention, and enjoy their favourite foods again--ultimately enhancing their quality of life. Kishlay Seth, Category Lead - Oral Health, Haleon India Subcontinent, shared, "At Sensodyne, our mission is to encourage people to take the first step towards their oral health. Setting a GUINNESS WORLD RECORD™ at Maha Kumbh 2025 is not just about the numbers--it's about the impact we want to create by reaching thousands of individuals, raising awareness, and encouraging better oral health every day. We are taking this initiative forward by driving education throughout World Oral Health Month and offering free digital dental check-ups. Through these ongoing efforts, Sensodyne continues to elevate the oral health landscape in India, making oral care education, awareness, and treatment more accessible for all." Dr. Ashok Dhoble, Hon. Secretary General Head, Indian Dental Association, shared, "We are proud to partner with Sensodyne in this initiative to raise oral health awareness in India. As the Indian Dental Association, we have always been at the forefront of promoting preventive dental care, and this initiative is an example which showcases the power of education and accessibility in transforming oral health. This effort not only empowers individuals to take the first step towards better oral health but also highlight the importance of early detection and intervention." The screenings at Maha Kumbh were facilitated by a dedicated team of nearly 200+ promoters, leveraging mobile technology in collaboration with A Dental Friend and Smilo. Over 30 IDA-member dentists were present to oversee the process and address queries, ensuring a seamless and credible experience. With World Oral Health Day approaching on March 20, Sensodyne's initiative sets the stage for a larger movement, integrating education, technology, and accessibility. Building on the success of the record-breaking event, Sensodyne is now extending free digital dental check-ups to the public, ensuring that more people can conveniently assess their oral health. Simply scan the QR code to check your oral health*. In the coming days, Sensodyne will activate a comprehensive multimedia strategy featuring a digital campaign, influencer collaborations, Spotify integrations and coverage across TV, radio & print to nudge more and more Indians to 'Take the First Step' for their Oral Health. The brand will also launch dental vans & conduct corporate health camps across the country to enable better access to oral healthcare. *Digital screening is completed using technology and is not a substitute for professional guidance. Dentist advice recommended.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

