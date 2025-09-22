PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 22: SEPC Limited (NSE: SEPC | BSE: 532945), one of the leading Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) company with a diversified presence across Water & Municipal Services, Roads, Industrial Infrastructure, and Mining sectors, announced that it has received a major Work Allocation Order valued at ₹442.8 crore from the Chief Engineer, Irrigation, Generation, Water Resources Department, Dehri - 821307.

Also Read | Golu (Bommai Kolu) 2025 Wishes and Bommala Koluvu Images For Free Download Online: Celebrate Golu Navratri With These WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, Greetings and HD Wallpapers.

The contract pertains to the execution of the "Jamaniyan to Kakrait Gangajal Lift Irrigation Scheme", located in Kaimur district under the Zamanian Pump Canal Division, Mohania, as part of the Pragati Yatra initiative.

Key highlights of the order:

Also Read | Skoda Kodiaq Lounge Price, Specifications and Features, Know All About New 5-Seater SUV Variant Launched in India.

-Project Value: ₹442.8 crore

-Scope: Water Supply & Irrigation Scheme

-Execution Timeline: 24 months

-Awarding Authority: Chief Engineer, Irrigation, Generation, Water Resources Department, Dehri - 821307

This project underscores SEPC's proven expertise in delivering large-scale water management and infrastructure solutions and is expected to significantly enhance irrigation facilities in the region.

Commenting on the performance Mr. Venkataramani Jaiganesh Whole Time Director of SEPC Limited, said: "We are delighted to have been entrusted with the Jamaniyan to Kakrait Gangajal Lift Irrigation Scheme, a project of significant value not only in terms of scale but also in its impact on rural development. With a project size of nearly ₹443 crore, this order further strengthens our position in the water infrastructure and irrigation domain, where SEPC has consistently demonstrated execution excellence.

This project is designed to improve water availability for agriculture, directly benefiting farmers and supporting sustainable livelihoods in the Kaimur district. Over the next 24 months, our teams will focus on delivering this critical irrigation infrastructure with precision, quality, and timely execution.

At SEPC, we see this win as a reaffirmation of our strong project capabilities, client trust, and our commitment to nation-building through engineering solutions that address critical needs in water management and resource sustainability."

The project will play a crucial role in improving water availability for agriculture, supporting farmers, and boosting socio-economic growth in the Kaimur district.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)