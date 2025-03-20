PNN

New Delhi [India], March 20: Serendipity Arts Festival (SAF), one of South Asia's largest multi-disciplinary arts festivals, is set to return for its milestone 10th edition, taking place in Panjim, Goa from 12-21 December 2025. Marking a decade of championing the arts, this edition is set to be grander than ever before, featuring an unprecedented 40+ curators, alongside several special project curators, all of whom have contributed to the festival in previous years. Their collective expertise and vision will shape an immersive 10-day celebration of artistic expression, innovation, and collaboration.

Also Read | Ola Electric Stores Under Scrutiny: Mumbai RTO, Pune RTO Inspects Ola Electric Stores To Check Trade Certificates; Authorities Seize 36 Electric Scooters Over Alleged Trade Violations.

A few among the many notable names are:

* Visual Arts: Ranjit Hoskote, Thukral and Tagra and Veerangana Solanki

Also Read | California Shocker: Woman Stabs 11-Year-Old Son to Death After Consuming Pills at Hotel Room in Santa Ana, Arrested.

* Crafts: Dr. Jyotindra Jain, Manjari Nirula, Kristine Michael, and Sandeep Sangaru

* Theatre: Anuradha Kapur, Lillete Dubey, Sankar Venkateswaran, Quasar Thakore Padamsee, Mahesh Dattani

* Dance: Ranjana Dave, Geeta Chandran, Jayachandran Palazhy

* Music: Ranjit Barot, Bickram Ghosh, Ehsaan Noorani, Zubin Balaporia

* Photography: Dinesh Khanna, Prashant Panjiar, Rahaab Allana, and Ravi Agarwal

* Culinary Arts: Odette Masceranhas, Prahlad Sukhtankar, Thomas Zacharias and the Lovacore Team, Edible Issues

In a significant step towards enhanced inclusivity, Salil Chaturvedi will oversee accessibility at the Festival for the second time. Their combined experience will ensure a diverse, dynamic, and thought-provoking experience for audiences.

"As we step into the 10th year of Serendipity Arts Festival, it is remarkable to reflect on the journey we have undertaken with artists, audiences, and communities across the globe. This milestone edition promises to be an extraordinary celebration of creativity, bringing together some of the most influential voices in the arts today," said Sunil Kant Munjal, Founder-Patron, Serendipity Arts Festival. "We remain steadfast in our mission to make art more accessible and meaningful, ensuring that it continues to thrive as an essential part of our collective cultural landscape."

In addition, SAF 2025 will extend its presence beyond Goa with activations across 10 cities throughout the year. These city-wide engagements will introduce audiences across India to the festival's rich artistic programming, building anticipation and fostering a deeper connection with the arts ahead of the grand 10-day celebration in Goa, nudging audiences to "let art take them places". Now an established calendar event in Panjim, the Serendipity Arts Festival is all set to step out of Goa to bring its festivities and celebration of the arts to different cities all over the country, like Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Jaipur, Lucknow, and even making international pit-stops along the way in Birmingham and Dubai, before finally arriving in Goa in December.

Smriti Rajgarhia, Festival & Foundation Director, added: "Serendipity Arts Festival is more than an initiative--it is a movement, a space where art erases divides and brings India together. Over a decade, we've seen communities collaborate, artisans find global platforms, and audiences reimagine their connection with culture. As we celebrate our 10th edition, we embrace the future, ensuring that art's impact is deeper, wider, and more powerful than ever before."

Beyond the festival, Serendipity Arts Foundation is marking this significant year with an extensive range of grants, international collaborations, and initiatives aimed at empowering artists and fostering cross-cultural exchange. Some of the key collaborations with outcomes set to be featured at the Festival include the second edition of RCA x SAF Senior Artist Residency with the Royal College of Art, London; the one-of-its-kind Serendipity Arles Grant 2025 for lens-based practitioners in partnership with Rencontres d'Arles and the French Institute in India (IFI), the performance-arts initiative 'City As Stage' supported by the British Council, and the SAF x Asia TOPA programme for electronic musicians in collaboration with Asia-Pacific Triennial of Performing Arts and the Arts Centre Melbourne.

In an effort to support young, emerging and distinct voices from diverse disciplines to strengthen and nurture the cultural ecosystem of South Asia, Serendipity Arts is offering several grants in research and practice ranging in disciplines with a broader aim of using the arts as a means to impact education, social initiatives, and community development programmes, while exploring interdisciplinarity between the arts to better understand the shared histories of the subcontinent.

These grants include: Enduring Traditions Grant, Folk Arts Grant, Production Grant for Independent Musicians, Arts Journalism Grant, and Craft and Design/Architecture Grant. Besides the Foundation's staple Serendipity Arts Residency that takes place in Delhi each year, other initiatives include some continuing and some new initiatives like the B-Side music production residency, Serendipity Out and About 2025 and the inaugural edition of the nine-month long Serendipity Arts Fellowship programme for cultural leadership. Writing initiatives Write | Art | Connect, and a publication under the Projects/Processes series have also been announced. An Open Call for most of these grants will be announced on social media in the coming months.

As the festival gears up for this landmark edition, audiences can expect an unparalleled convergence of artistic disciplines, from visual and performing arts to culinary, literature, and interdisciplinary practices. The festival's curated exhibitions, performances, workshops, and interactive experiences will continue to push creative boundaries, reinforcing its status as a transformative platform for the arts.

Overview:

Serendipity Arts

Serendipity Arts is a not-for-profit collaborative platform based in Delhi, fostering empathy, curiosity, and cross-cultural dialogue by supporting emerging artists across South Asia. The Foundation's aim is to nurture artistic practice, promote research, and provide sustainability and education in the field of the arts. Over the past decade, Serendipity Arts has encouraged cultural heritage projects alongside contemporary art practices with extensive residencies, grants, collaborative projects, art writing initiatives and a multi-disciplinary arts festival.

About Serendipity Arts Festival

Serendipity Arts Festival, the Foundation's primary initiative and largest outreach project, is a multi-disciplinary arts event held annually across multiple venues in Panjim, Goa. Curated by a panel of eminent artists and institutional figures, the festival is part of a long-term cultural project that hopes to catalyse positive change in the arts landscape of India on a scale that transcends geographical, linguistic, and ideological boundaries. Now in its tenth edition, the Festival stands as a testament to the transformative power of the arts. Over the years, the Festival has addressed crucial issues such as arts education, patronage culture, transdisciplinary discourse, inclusivity, and accessibility, striving to bridge the gap between the aesthetic realm and real social impact by creating a sustainable ecosystem for the arts to thrive.

The tenth edition of Serendipity Arts Festival is set to take place in Panjim, Goa, from 12th-21st December, 2025.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)