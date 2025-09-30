NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30: Strategic Growth Advisors (SGA), an integrated communications consultancy, has further strengthened its IPO communication portfolio through the successful execution of its mandate for VMS TMT Ltd, a Gujarat-based manufacturer of TMT bars marketed under the Kamdhenu brand.

VMS TMT made a stellar debut on the BSE and NSE, with the IPO witnessing overwhelming investor interest and strong participation across categories, with the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion subscribed 120x, Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment subscribed 227x, and the Retail Individual Investors (RII) segment subscribed 47x. The overall subscription stood at 102x times on the final day of bidding. We thank JayBeS Communication for this opportunity.

This follows SGA's successful foray into mainboard IPO communication in June 2025 with Globe Civil Projects Ltd, a civil and infrastructure development company.

With this milestone, SGA has further strengthened its presence in IPO communication, building on 15 years of expertise across Investor Relations, Public Relations, Brand & Design, and Corporate Reporting. The firm offers end-to-end consulting support in the pre-capital market stage, enabling companies to effectively navigate the critical IPO journey.

As part of the process, SGA also conducts orientation and media training sessions for leadership teams, preparing them to confidently articulate their vision and manage IPO-related challenges.

Commenting on the development, Kevin Shah, Managing Director, SGA PR, said, "VMS TMT's successful debut further validates our approach to IPO communication. At SGA, we leverage our deep understanding of investor relations to help companies communicate their story with clarity and confidence. IPOs are transformative milestones, and our role is to be a strategic partner in guiding businesses through this journey."

SGA is positioned as a one-stop communication partner for companies--from pre-IPO, IPO to post-listing capital markets requirements.

Strategic Growth Advisors (SGA) is India's fastest-growing fully integrated communications consultancy firm. Founded in 2010, SGA is a value-driven and value-led 360-degree integrated communication consultancy encapsulating investor relations, public relations, corporate reporting, branding, design, and social media expertise. SGA's competence lies in the ability to establish a compelling dialogue for each of its clients with all their stakeholders through research-driven sectorial knowledge, peer comparison, industry trends, and analytical reviews with an aim to reinforce a positive perception and a long-lasting connection. SGA infuses its analytical capabilities and sectoral insights to design a unique service blueprint, customized as per business needs. SGA is a consulting partner to over 300+ clients in varied sectors such as Auto & Auto Ancillaries, Startups, Fintech, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Crop care, fintech, BFSI, Consumer, Retail & FMCG, Speciality chemicals, Hospitality, Defence, Logistics, Media & Entertainment, Metals & Paints, Media & Entertainment, Power & Equipment, Real Estate, Renewables, Rubber, Construction & Infrastructure, Ratings, Travel & Tourism, Industrials, Textile, It & ites / Business services, Consumer ware & Stationery, Education, Retail & Luxury and many more sectors.

For more information, please visit www.sgapl.net.

