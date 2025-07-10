PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10: Strategic Growth Advisors (SGA) the integrated communications consultancy firm, has forayed into mainboard IPO communication with the successful completion of its first IPO mandate for Globe Civil Projects Limited, a civil and infrastructure development company.

Globe Civil Projects had a stellar debut on the BSE and NSE, with the IPO witnessing overwhelming investor interest. The issue attracted strong participation across investor categories. We thank JayBeS Communication for this opportunity.

This milestone marks a significant step for SGA, a 15-year-old communications consultancy with established practices in Investor Relations, Public Relations, Brand & Design, and Corporate Reporting. SGA PR has now entered the IPO communication space as a strategic partner for companies preparing to go public.

The firm is focused on supporting companies in the pre-capital market stage, offering end-to-end consulting that helps businesses effectively navigate the critical IPO phase.

As part of the process, SGA also conducts orientation and media training sessions for leadership teams, enabling them to confidently communicate their vision and manage IPO-related challenges.

Commenting on the development, Kevin Shah, Managing Director of SGA PR, said, "Over the years, SGA has advised companies extensively in the Investor Relations space post-listing. With our deep-rooted experience in engaging investors and analysts, we have always believed that Investor Relations-led communication is critical for companies preparing to go public. In the past decade, listed entities have increasingly recognised the value of knowledge-driven investor communication, giving rise to a more strategic and specialized profession."

He further added, "Our journey from a focused investor relations advisory to a full-spectrum communications powerhouse reflects our continuous learning, collective commitment, and relentless pursuit of value creation. At SGA, our campaigns are anchored in a deep understanding of our clients' businesses, enabling us to go beyond traditional PR metrics and deliver meaningful stakeholder value creation. An IPO is a defining milestone--one that brings immense opportunity, but also heightened scrutiny, brand vulnerability, and financial pressure. In such moments, our role is not just to execute, but to partner--to guide companies through this critical transition with knowledge, experience and confidence."

SGA is positioned as a one-stop communication partner for companies--from pre-IPO, IPO and post-listing capital markets requirements.

About SGA

Strategic Growth Advisors (SGA) is India's fastest-growing fully integrated communications consultancy firm. Founded in 2010, SGA is a value-driven and value-led 360-degree integrated communication consultancy encapsulating investor relations, public relations, corporate reporting, branding, design, and social media expertise. SGA's competence lies in the ability to establish a compelling dialogue for each of its clients with all their stakeholders through research-driven sectorial knowledge, peer comparison, industry trends, and analytical reviews with an aim to reinforce a positive perception and a long-lasting connection. SGA infuses its analytical capabilities and sectoral insights to design a unique service blueprint, customized as per business needs. SGA is a consulting partner to over 300+ clients in varied sectors such as

Auto & Auto Ancillaries, Startups, Fintech, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Crop care, fintech, BFSI, Consumer, Retail & FMCG, Speciality chemicals, Hospitality, Defence, Logistics, Media & Entertainment, Metals & Paints, Media & Entertainment, Power & Equipment, Real Estate, Renewables, Rubber, Construction & Infrastructure, Ratings, Travel & Tourism, Industrials, Textile, It & ites / Business services, Consumer ware & Stationery, Education, Retail & Luxury and many more sectors.

For more information, please visit https://sgapl.net/

