New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): Industry body Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) on Monday announced the appointment of Shailesh Pathak as its secretary general.

Pathak will take over the position starting March 2023.

In a career spanning 37 years, Pathak has spent time in government as an IAS officer as well as helmed large companies in the private sector. His international exposure includes an Eisenhower Fellowship in 2000 as an emerging Indian Leader, an EU Visitor Program hosted by the European Commission 2003, and a Chevening scholarship at the University of Oxford in 2011.

Pathak has an MBA degree from IIM Calcutta in 1986 after graduating from SRCC Delhi. He has completed LLB and a Diploma in Ornithology from BNHS.

"I am delighted to welcome Shailesh and look forward to working closely on a comprehensive agenda for FICCI which takes into account the interests of all stakeholders. I am sure he will help me, and successive Presidents carry forward the organization's rich legacy," said Subhrakant Panda, president, FICCI.

Secretary General designate Shailesh Pathak said he is privileged to join the FICCI family.

"With its 95-year history, FICCI as 'Industry's Voice for Policy Change' will see an even brighter decade ahead. India is going to become a much bigger economy, and Indian business and industry would play a major role in this growth," Pathak said.

FICCI on Monday also announced that Arun Chawla, director general, will superannuate on June 30, 2023, and transition to an advisory role. (ANI)

