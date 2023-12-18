BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 18: Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, one of India's most respected full-service online brokerage houses, is proud to announce a series of remarkable achievements that solidify its position in the financial services industry. This year, Sharekhan has been Ranked No.1 in India in the 'Best Retail Brokerages 2023' by Asiamoney, while Gaurav Dua, SVP, Head - Capital Market Strategy at Sharekhan, has been Ranked No.1 and Sanjeev Hota, Head - Fundamental Research - Capital Market Strategy, has been Ranked No.3 under 'Best Analysts/Commentators (as voted by retail investors) 2023'. The Asiamoney Retail Brokers Poll identifies and gives recognition to Asia's best retail brokers and analysts as voted by retail investors. Asiamoney reports, and offers analysis on, the financial and investment markets for capital issuers, borrowers, institutional investors and senior corporate and government monetary decision-makers with business interests in Asia Pacific. It is a monthly publication with daily news and analysis on the GlobalCapital website.

Adding to these accolades, Sharekhan was also named one of the 'Most Trusted Brands of India 2023' in the BFSI category by Marksman Daily, following an in-depth study by Leadcap Ventures.

Jaideep Arora, CEO of Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, expressed his enthusiasm, "These awards are a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction. Being voted the best in both retail brokerage and trusted brand categories by our customers is an honour that motivates us to set even higher standards. Gaurav and Sanjeev winning is testament of our research team's efforts to help customers get into the right stocks. We remain dedicated to providing innovative solutions that cater to the diverse needs of our clients."

Sharekhan's commitment to excellence extends beyond these awards. The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) recognized Sharekhan as the 'Best Performer in Equity Derivatives (Retail) for the year 2023-24' and one of the 'Top 5 performers in the Primary Market Segment (UPI Bids - Members) for the year 2022-23'. These recognitions highlight Sharekhan's proficiency in various market segments, demonstrating its comprehensive expertise in the financial domain.

Gaurav Dua, SVP, Head - Capital Market Strategy at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, whose insightful analyses have earned him individual recognition, added, "Being acknowledged by retail investors is incredibly gratifying. It underscores the value of our research and the trust our clients place in our insights. We will continue to strive for analytical excellence to empower our investors in making informed decisions."

These achievements mirror Sharekhan's innovative strategies focused on customer-centric metrics like Net Promoter Score and robust feedback channels, driving its successful navigation through the complex financial markets.

In a dynamic financial landscape, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas excels with its innovative approach and commitment to excellence. These awards are more than achievements; they fuel continual innovation and growth. With superior resources and insights, Sharekhan adeptly manages financial complexities, delivering quality service. Recognitions from Asiamoney, Marksman Daily, and BSE endorse this dedication, steering Sharekhan towards sustained success.

