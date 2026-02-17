PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 17: The excitement around the film Shatak, being made to mark the centenary year of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, continues to grow. Speaking at a recent event at Keshav Kunj, New Delhi, RSS Chief Maohan Bhagwat ji shared his thoughts on the film, describing it as not merely a cinematic work, but a vivid portrayal of an ideological journey.

Also Read | Scotland vs Nepal Live Streaming and Free Telecast, T20 World Cup 2026 Match 33.

Highlighting the life of Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar ji, he said, "He was the founder of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and devoted his entire life to the organisation of the nation and social awakening. His life stood as a symbol of sacrifice, discipline, and an unwavering spirit of national unity."

He further added, "Through the film 'Shatak', an effort has been made to present various inspiring episodes from Dr. Hedgewar ji's life. Notably, one of the songs in the film beautifully portrays a poignant incident from his childhood that shaped his character with strength and determination." He also congratulated and thanked the entire cast, makers, and collaborators associated with the film.

Also Read | Telangana Drug Bust: 3 Arrested for Peddling Ganja to Students Using Crowdfunded Money.

Dedicated to the 100-year journey of the RSS, 'Shatak' is set for a nationwide theatrical release on 20 February.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)