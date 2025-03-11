NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 11: Seasoned Bollywood actors Deepak Tijori and Sheeba Chaddha have lent their moves for Truecaller's latest campaign. The new films convey the feeling Truecaller users may feel when they receive a phone call that has been correctly identified, now that Truecaller finally works on iPhone.

The campaign embodies the spirit of 'dance like no one's watching' and showcases how Live Caller ID lookup on Truecaller adds a long-awaited layer of protection and trust to communication for iPhone users. Watch the two films here: Deepak Tijori and Sheeba Chaddha.

Speaking about the films, Ashwani Sinha, Vice President, Global Brand at Truecaller said, "The films try to capture a moment of undiluted jubilation that one may experience when something were to happen after a long, long wait. Now that Truecaller finally works as effectively on iPhones as it does on Android, we decided to celebrate and share our 'mic drop' moment with iPhone users in a mutually relatable manner!"

Elaborating on the idea behind the campaign, Binaifer Dulani & Prashant Gopalakrishnan, Founding Partners at Talented add "When every call is no longer a guessing game, instead a moment of clarity, you can finally enjoy your ringtone again. In a film without dialogue; conscious elements like body language, music, choreography, and sets work harder. With Truecaller finally arriving for iPhone users, this marks a monumental milestone in Truecaller's India journey."

Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for over 433 million active users, with more than a billion downloads since launch and close to 56 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2024 alone. The company has been headquartered in Stockholm since 2009 and has been publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since October 2021.

Visit www.truecaller.com for more information.

