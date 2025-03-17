VMPL

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 17: In a remarkable stride towards transforming healthcare in Uttar Pradesh, Shekhar Hospital has emerged as a beacon of advanced and affordable medical care. Established under the visionary leadership of Dr. Amod Kumar Sachan, Shekhar Hospital has introduced a groundbreaking Three-Dimensional Healthcare approach that blends modern medicine, lifestyle interventions, and spiritual healing to address chronic diseases and promote holistic well-being.

A Legacy of Medical Excellence Founded over four decades ago, Shekhar Hospital has played a pivotal role in elevating Lucknow's healthcare landscape. From its humble beginnings in a single-room clinic, the hospital has grown into a trusted medical institution equipped with state-of-the-art technology, ensuring patients no longer need to travel to metro cities for specialized care.

"Shekhar Hospital was established with a clear vision to bring world-class medical technology to Lucknow and make healthcare accessible to all," says Dr. Amod Kumar Sachan, Founder Chairman of Shekhar Hospital, Hind Institute of Medical Sciences, and Hind Cancer Institute. "Our goal is not just to treat diseases but to heal the mind, body, and soul."

The Three-Dimensional Healthcare Model Central to Shekhar Hospital's success is its unique Three-Dimensional Healthcare model, which integrates scientific medical treatments with lifestyle modifications and spiritual practices. Inspired by research conducted under the guidance of former President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, this approach has shown remarkable success in treating chronic ailments such as heart disease, cancer, and lifestyle disorders.

The foundation of this model stems from a landmark study led by Dr. Satish Gupta at institutions like Maulana Azad Medical College (Delhi), KEM Hospital (Mumbai), and BJ Medical College (Ahmedabad). The research highlighted how patients undergoing angioplasty or open-heart surgery achieved better recovery outcomes by incorporating meditation, dietary changes, and circadian rhythm alignment.

"Shekhar Hospital simplified this research to make it accessible to the common man," explains Dr. Sachan. "Our patients are now achieving improved recovery rates and reduced dependency on medication and surgery."

Expanding Holistic Healthcare in Uttar Pradesh Building on this transformative healthcare model, Shekhar Hospital has expanded its impact through the Amod Foundation. The Foundation is developing Uttar Pradesh's largest Health Ashram, which will provide free treatment to patients suffering from severe chronic conditions using the Three-Dimensional Healthcare model. This initiative underscores Shekhar Hospital's commitment to ensuring quality care for all, especially the underprivileged.

A Global Vision for Holistic Healing With its innovative healthcare model, Shekhar Hospital aims to inspire medical institutions worldwide to adopt a more holistic approach to healing. "Medicines and surgeries are vital, but true healing requires addressing mental and spiritual well-being," says Dr. Sachan.

As Lucknow continues to grow as a significant medical hub, Shekhar Hospital stands as a testament to innovation, compassion, and accessible healthcare for all.

About Shekhar Hospital: Shekhar Hospital is a leading healthcare institution in Lucknow, dedicated to providing advanced medical treatments with a focus on holistic healing. The hospital's comprehensive healthcare services cover cardiology, oncology, and general medicine, serving thousands of patients across India.

