The Bengal members, H M Bangur, Sundeep Bhutoria, Sirshendu Mukherjee, and others, at a function felicitating Goutam Ghose. Mr. Ghose has been appointed Sheriff of Kolkata

PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 9: The Bengal, one of Kolkata's most distinguished socio-cultural organisations, hosted a special felicitation ceremony in honour of its Working President and legendary filmmaker Mr Goutam Ghose on his appointment as Sheriff of Kolkata -- and the new Sheriff used the occasion to announce an ambitious plan to recover and restore the city's forgotten colonial history.

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The evening, held at The Taj Bengal, brought together eminent members from the worlds of culture, business, and civic life to celebrate this proud milestone. The Consul Generals of USA, Germany and Australia in Kolkata attended the function.

In what is being seen as a significant cultural and historical initiative, Mr Ghose announced that he intends to use his tenure as Sheriff to undertake the restoration of rare archival documents held in the Sheriff's office -- records that have lain largely untouched since the days of the East India Company. The Sheriff's office, established in 1774, currently holds administrative and judicial documents spanning nearly two and a half centuries. Speaking at The Bengal felicitation function, Mr Ghose said, "The present office holds administrative and judicial documents dating back to the 18th century. I'm very keen to restore these documents in collaboration with the High Court's archive committee."

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Expressing the challenges of undertaking such a project, Mr Ghose further said, "I know it's a very, very difficult job because they are more than 200 years old documents but I'm sure there are people who have the expertise to restore this kind of material. I am sure, if we can restore them, so many unknown facts we might find in those papers that will give students and researchers a new insight about Bengal and colonial rule."

The Bengal members, Mr Hari Mohan Bangur and Sirshendu Mukherjee, felicitating Goutam Ghose newly appointed Sheriff of Kolkata at a function in Kolkata.

Mr Ghose said he would work closely with expert conservators and the Calcutta High Court's archive committee to draw up a formal restoration plan. He also lauded the activities and initiatives of Pronam, a joint initiative of The Bengal and Kolkata Police for the elderly, reaching out to over 20,000 senior citizens in the city.

Mr H M Bangur, Chairman of The Bengal, said: "Goutam-da is not merely a filmmaker; he is a cultural ambassador, a storyteller of civilisations. That such a man now serves as Sheriff of our beloved Kolkata is not a surprise -- it is the natural order of things."

Mr Sundeep Bhutoria, Secretary General of The Bengal, added: "Goutam-da's lens has always captured the heartbeat of Bengal -- its rivers, its people, its longings. The Bengal is immensely proud that this honour has come to one of its most cherished members."

The Bengal has a distinguished tradition of its members serving as Sheriff -- from footballer Chuni Goswami in 2005 to literary giant Sunil Gangopadhyay in 2002. Goutam Ghose's appointment continues this illustrious legacy.

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