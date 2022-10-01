Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Shibaura Machine India Private Limited, a subsidiary of Japan's Shibaura Machine Company, is celebrating its 10 years of excellence in the design and manufacturing of injection moulding machines and auxiliary equipment, in India. All its employees and agents took part in a function organised here recently (on Sep 29, 2022) to mark the celebrations.

Shibaura Machine India began its operations with the takeover of the plastics machinery business of Larsen & Toubro in 2012. The company manufactures advanced injection moulding machines and auxiliary equipment at its world-class manufacturing facility in Chembarambakkam, Chennai. Its products cater to the needs of a wide range of sectors such as automobiles, packaging, medical equipment, pipe fitting, consumer goods, electrical, and agriculture.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: Man Rapes Factory Co-Worker in Ludhiana, Posts Obscene Photo Online; Booked.

In the past 10 years, Shibaura has launched several new products based on the latest technology from Japan. It carried out improvements in manufacturing processes and increased its production capacity from 600 to 1200 machines per year. Its sales revenue tripled. Shibaura Machine India's products are sold in India as well as in Africa, Middle East, and neighbouring countries such as Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. Besides, the Indian facility also caters to the needs of Southeast Asian countries, and USA through the parent company's network.

The company's innovative solution for anti-counterfeit articles has won it a National Award (2019-20) under "Technology Innovation in Petrochemical & Downstream Plastics Processing Machinery" from the Ministry of Chemical & Fertilisers, Government of India. It has also received the prestigious Shibaura Machine's President Award for best performance in 2019 & 2021.

Also Read | Olympic Medalist PV Sindhu Kicked off the National Games Badminton Events in Surat … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

Buoyed by its business success and growing demand for its machines, Shibaura Machine India is setting up a new factory at a sprawling 11+ acres, adjacent to its existing facility, and is hoping to scale up its capacity from 1200 to 2500 machines per year. The new factory is expected to begin its trial production by November 2023. The company is investing Rs 300 crores in the new facility over the next 2-3 years and is expected to create 500 new jobs in the country.

Addressing the media, M. Kumar, Managing Director, said, "Shibaura Machine is widely recognised around the world. Our parent company started off as a machine tool manufacturer in 1938 in Japan. Our manufacturing operations in India began in 2012. In the past 10 years, we were able to build a strong design team and develop machines to meet specific requirements of our customers and the stringent standards for exporting to countries like USA, Africa, Middle East, South & Southeast Asia. With our expansion plans, we will add new products, increase our customer base, and create hundreds of new jobs, thus strengthening the government's Make in India aspirations."

As part of its skill development program, Shibaura Machine India is running a Basic Training Provider program, recognised by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India, to provide on job training to Class 10th/12th students. Till now about 100 students were qualified for internships under the National Apprenticeship Certificate Scheme. The company is strongly committed to CSR. As part of its CSR initiative, it has constructed buildings for government schools, and funded overhead water tanks and roads in villages.

For more details, please visit: www.shibauramachine.co.in.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)