Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 13: Today, one of the co-founders of Infosys, S.D. Shibulal announced that an inter family transaction of Infosys holding was executed between the family members as a block deal to balance their portfolio.

The transaction was executed by ICICI Securities Private Limited as the Sole Broker.

This press release is for information purposes only and is not an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any of the shares described herein.

