New Delhi [India], January 31: New Delhi will host one of the most immersive and large-scale MahashivratricelebrationsinNorthIndiawithShivAnandam3.0- Techno-CulturalNight.This event is set for 14th February 2026, from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM, at Bharat Mandapam, a key cultural landmark in India.

Organised by PEACE PROGRAM, the corporate workshop wing of Divya Jyoti Jagrati Sansthan, founded by Divya Guru Ashutosh Maharaj Ji, Shiv Anandam 3.0 aims to be more than just a religious gathering. It seeks to reinterpret Mahashivratri for modern India by seamlessly merging devotion, philosophy, technology, fitness, music, and interactive participation, while remaining firmly rooted in the timeless wisdom of Sanatan Sanskriti.

The evening will begin with a deeply immersive sacred invocation called Mahadev Ka Mahabhishek. This will feature a unique 9-foot LED digital Shivling. Through high-definition projection mapping, attendees will see the divine darshan of the 12 Jyotirlingas manifested on the Shivling itself. A specially designed digital platform will allow everyone to participate in the pujan together, accompanied by Vedic mantra chanting and classical dance performances that enhance the spiritual atmosphere.

The celebration will energise the audience with a mix of devotion and entertainment, including Mahadev-themed bhajan clubbing and devotional antakshari. This interactive musical experience, based on the sacred names of Lord Shiva, will conclude with a spectacular flower shower from drones, representing the blend of technology and devotion.

Coinciding with Valentine's Day, Shiv Anandam 3.0 will have a segment that contrasts modern infatuations with Mahadev's everlasting and unconditional love. Through carefully designed interactive games and activities inspired by corporate learning methods, the audience will explore timeless teachings on relationships, compassion, and commitment from Shiva's philosophy, relevant in both personal and professional life.

In a unique combination of spirituality and fitness, Adi Yogi's Shaurya Yog will turn the venue into a lively space of movement and rhythm. Inspired by Mahadev's Tandav, this high-energy aerobics session will incorporate elements from ancient martial arts like Kalaripayattu, Shaolin techniques, and Trishul-inspired movements, allowing participants to express strength, balance, and inner discipline.

A visual highlight of the evening will be Vishwanath Ka Vishwaroop, a divine ramp presentation showcasing Lord Shiva as a universal consciousness honoured in various cultures. Through dance patterns and symbolic formations, attendees will experience global representations of Shiva, including Avalokiteshwar from Tibet, Daikokuten from Japan, Batara Guru from Indonesia, and Pashupatinath from Nepal. This offers a powerful reminder of Shiva's widespread influence.

Connecting science and spirituality, the program will delve into the idea of Mahadev's Third Eye through eternal meditation and scientific insights into focus and awareness. This session will include a cinematic journey through sacred sites like Amarnath, Kailash, and Kedarnath, revealing their deeper symbolic and spiritual meanings.

The celebration will conclude with Mahadev Ke Naam Surmayi Shaam, a musical concert sharing timeless stories of Shiva's devotees. This will be followed by a rare and sacred Bhasma Holi using purified bhasma, paired with a lively jam session that brings the shared experience to a vibrant close. The immersive environment will be enhanced with AI and AR photo booths, anamorphic installations, and interactive digital zones, designed as a "digital picnic" for attendees.

The event will feature political dignitaries, national spokespersons, and notable cultural figures from across the country, highlighting its importance as a significant cultural and spiritual gathering.

Speaking about the vision of the Principal Coordinator (Peace Programme), Sadhvi Tapeshwari Bharti Ji said, "Mahashivratri is not just a ritualistic night; it reminds us of inner awakening, balance, and conscious living. Shiv Anandam 3.0 is our effort to present Mahadev's timeless wisdom in a way today's generation understands--through technology, participation, and lived experience--so that Shiva is not only worshipped, but truly felt."

Echoing this vision, Co-Coordinator Sadhvi Nidhi Bharti Ji added: "This platform is designed to make spirituality experiential, participative and relatable. Shiv Anandam 3.0 reflects how ancient Sanatan values can seamlessly guide modern minds--be it through fitness, relationships, science or global harmony--without losing their sacred essence."With its innovative design and immersive execution, Shiv Anandam 3.0 aims to redefine how Mahashivratri is celebrated in modern India.

