Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India] October 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Shiv Nadar University (SNU), India's leading multidisciplinary and research-focused university, and an 'Institution of Eminence' (IoE) as chosen by the Government of India, has established the Shiv Nadar University-Dassault Systemes Centre of Excellence (SDC).

The SDC, powered by the 3DEXPERIENCE platform from Dassault Systemes, is for research, innovation, design, and entrepreneurship, and is also aimed at enhancing the effectiveness of multidisciplinary education at SNU in a way that prepares students to develop products or services and be better equipped for opportunities across industries in the new global economy.

The SDC is a physical lab with a virtual extension, based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, which covers key aspects of product design and business analytics to inculcate design and experience thinking among students in the product development journey.

The 3DEXPERIENCE platform enables students to undergo a thorough process involving social listening, market analysis, product benchmarking, feasibility assessment, etc. to develop real products or services. Along with Engineering Design and Business Analytics, a recent focus of the platform has been on Predictive Sciences for drug discovery & systems biology analysis.

"The SNU-Dassault Center (SDC) underlines our emphasis on fostering research and innovation to develop real-life, sustainable solutions of the 21st Century. We promote project-based learning at SNU, and SDC is a big step in that direction. We're delighted to partner with Dassault Systemes and collaborate with their great team to bring these mind-boggling technologies to our incredible students and faculty. I am looking forward to the output from this Center of Excellence in Design and Innovation, with 'design thinking' processes i.e. user experience at its core. This is a new height of academia-industry partnership in the country," said Dr Rupamanjari Ghosh, Vice-Chancellor, Shiv Nadar University.

The SDC will help students gain advanced skills such as mathematical modeling for behavior simulation, performance validation, manufacturability, and maintainability studies.

It will also provide dedicated training courses for various aspects such as design, manufacturability, maintainability, business processes, ideation, etc., and students will get to work on research projects from industry and research institutes for greater exposure to best global, industry practices.

"As a company, we are committed to inspire, nurture, and develop the workforce of the future in India in technologies that matter in the domain of manufacturing, infrastructure, and life sciences. Tomorrow's innovations in these sectors will be based on the user experience and therefore design thinking in today's engineers keeping the human experience at the center is critical," said Deepak NG, Managing Director, India, Dassault Systemes.

"Our association with SNU will further strengthen the common goal to empower students in multidisciplinary domains of engineering and biotechnology," added Deepak.

Subject matter experts and global teams from Dassault Systemes will provide focused training to enhance learning for Undergraduate, Post-Graduate, and PhD students on design, multi-disciplinary engineering, manufacturing, information intelligence, and program governance, leveraging the 3DEXPERIENCE platform.

