Realme Narzo 20A is all set to go on sale today in India once again. As a reminder, the handset was launched under Realme Narzo 20 series last month. Realme Narzo 20 series consists of Narzo 20, Narzo 20 Pro & Narzo 20A. The smartphone will be offered with a discount of Rs 2,500, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit cards, no-cost EMI & standard EMI options. Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20 Pro & Narzo 20A Smartphones Launched in India From Rs 8,499.

In terms of specifications, Narzo 20A flaunts a 6.5-inch HD+ waterdrop notch display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels.

“Really liked the design, display, performance & battery of the #realmeNarzo20A” The experts at @gadgetdiary are loving the Victory Design & the superb features of the Entry Level Gaming King. Sale tomorrow at 12 PM on https://t.co/HrgDJTHBFX & @Flipkart.https://t.co/hwBzM2cSEZ pic.twitter.com/c8w8QXB603 — realme (@realmemobiles) October 6, 2020

The device comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC coupled with up to 4GB of RAM & up to 64GB of storage. For optics, the phone features a triple rear camera system comprising of a 12MP main camera, a 2MP monochrome sensor & a 2MP retro sensor. Upfront, there is an 8MP shooter for clicking selfies & video calls.

Realme Narzo 20A (Photo Credits: Realme India)

Realme Narzo 20A is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery that supports reverse charging. The handset will be offered in two exciting shades - Glory Silver & Victory Blue.

Realme Narzo 20A (Photo Credits: Realme India)

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS, a rear fingerprint sensor & a Micro-USB port. Coming to the pricing, Realme Narzo 20A is priced at Rs 8,499 for the 3GB & 32GB storage whereas the 4GB & 64GB variant costs Rs 9,499.

