New Delhi [India], January 6: Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, who defeated the enemy with his indomitable courage and unparalleled prowess, was a brave warrior and a skilled statesman who never gave up. The first grand film in Marathi, 'Shivrayancha Chhava', which unfolds the incredible history of this mighty warrior, is going to hit the theatres on 16th february 2024. A.A. Films and Everest Entertainment presented 'Shivrayancha Chhava' is directed by Digpal Lanjekar, who is also known for his blockbuster films like Subhedar, Pawankhind, SherShivraj, Farzand, etc.

Since then the curiosity about who will play the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, had reached its peak. The curtain on this excitement has now been lifted.

The thrilling teaser of the movie 'Shivrayancha Chhava' with such a powerful tagline was released recently. While fighting with a tiger, a young man with strong body, sharp eyes, and tremendous confidence is seen. Marathi actor Bhushan Patil has enacted the role of the mighty Sambhaji Maharaja, who sacrificed for this soil The teaser of the movie 'Shivrayancha Chhava' has started trending on social media within a short period of time.

Sambhaji Maharaj gave his life to Swarajya by suffering deathly tortures for the protection of Swarajya with his loyalty, bravery and courage. Bhushan says that it is a matter of great pride for him to play the role of such a great and mighty king.

Malhar Picture company's Vaibhav Bhor, Kishore Patkar and Madhu have produced this historical film. It is co-produced by Bhavesh Rajinikanth Panchamatia.The story of Sambhaji Maharaj's fiery invincible prowess is written by Digpal Lanjekar and screenplay-dialogues, songs are also by him. The music for the songs has been given by young composer Devdatta Manisha Baji. Background music is by Amar Mohile.

The cinematography of the film 'Shivrayancha Chhava' is handled by Priyanka Mayekar while the editing is by Sagar Shinde and Vinay Shinde. Other Credits include Art by Pratik Redij, Costumes by Hitendra Kapopara, Costumes by Shailesh Keskar, Action by Babbu Khanna, Choreography by Vishnu Deva and Kiran Borkar, Sound Editing/Sound Design by Nikhil Lanjekar and Executive Producer Prakhar Modi. Distribution of film is being handled by A.A.Films.

Watch the official teaser: https://youtu.be/_X0GkVQBJrc?si=J4Ac9jr_nLjWf6sn

