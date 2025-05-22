Shop Big, Pay Later with the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card - Accepted at 1.5 Lakh+ Retailers Across India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 22: Bajaj Markets, a leading digital financial marketplace, now makes shopping simpler with the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card. The card is accepted at over 1.5 lakh partner stores across India. Users can buy electronics, clothes, or home items and pay later in easy monthly instalments.

No need to make a full payment at once. The card offers a pre-qualified card loan amount of up to Rs3 Lakhs, making it easy to handle large purchases. It is accepted in over 4,000 cities, giving more freedom to shop. This card helps save money, manage spending better, and enjoy more choices--all with less effort.

Why Choose the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card Available on Bajaj Markets

Here are some key benefits of the card that make shopping simpler and smarter:

Quick Digital Application

Complete the entire application process online, within minutes

Instant Approval

Get an approval without a long waiting time or extra paperwork

Zero Down Payment

Shop now and pay nothing upfront with zero down payment options on a wide range of products

No Annual Charges

Enjoy lifetime access to the card without paying any annual or renewal fees

Flexible Repayment Tenors

Choose repayment plans that suit any budget with tenors from 1 to 60 months

1.5 Lakh+ Partner Stores

Use the card at over 1.5 lakh partner stores spread across more than 4,000 cities

Access to 1 Million+ Products

Use the card to buy from a wide range of products across categories and brands

The process is quick, and the steps are simple--making access to easy EMIs just a few clicks away. Bajaj Markets goes beyond the EMI card, presenting users with a comprehensive suite of financial products, including loans, credit cards, insurance policies, and investment options, all designed to offer unparalleled choice for holistic financial management. Head to the website or app to know more.

About Bajaj Finserv Direct

Bajaj Finserv Direct, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in India. It has two primary arms, Bajaj Markets, a financial marketplace, and Bajaj Technology Services, a techfin service provider.

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories - Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments, Payments, Pocket Insurance, and VAS. Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer "India ka Financial Supermarket". A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Finserv Direct has also built a very strong business as a techfin. Through Bajaj Technology Services it offers a wide gamut of digital technology services which span Custom Applications, Enterprise Applications, Data & Analytics, Gen AI, Cloud Services and Digital Agency.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets' app from the Play Store or App Store to experience "India ka Financial Supermarket".

