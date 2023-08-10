BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 10: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, has joined hands with some of India’s most reputed platforms to offer an EMI card, credit cards, and other financial products. Some of these cards allow individuals to shop on No Cost EMI with minimal to zero down payment.

The Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card is a popular choice among shoppers. Cardholders can shop over a million products through No Cost EMIs at 1.5 lakh partner stores, both offline and online.

With seasonal sales fast approaching, this might be the right time to apply for the card and enjoy its benefits. Here are some reasons why the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card is the ideal companion:

* Pre-approved loan of up to Rs. 2 Lakhs* Zero down payment on select products* Expansive network of partner stores in 4000+ cities* Flexible repayment tenor ranging from 3 to 24 months

In terms of eligibility criteria, interested individuals must be aged between 21 and 65 years. Additionally, they must be Indian citizens who have a steady and regular source of income, with a credit score of 720 or more.

One can apply for the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card on Bajaj Markets to experience a hassle-free application process. Some benefits of applying for the EMI card on the platform include:

* Instant card activation* Minimal documentation* 100% digital journey* Easy management and access

The Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card is sure to make shopping simple, affordable, and even more delightful. To commence EMI card application process, simply visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the app today.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)