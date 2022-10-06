New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): ShopClues.com, India's value-for-money online marketplace, has special launch on its platform, two new smartphones by JMax - a leading homegrown consumer electronics brand.

As part of this deal, all ShopClues customers can now buy online the JMax Legend for Rs. 5,699 after a 43% off from Rs. 9,999 and the JMax G8X for Rs 5,499, at a 39 per cent off from its retail price of Rs. 8,999.

"At ShopClues, consumer demand essentially drives our strategy. We have seen an increase in the demand for budget smartphones post the pandemic, especially in Tier II and III markets, which is where JMax fits in as an ideal partner. We hope to encourage as many #MakeInIndia brands as we can on our platform," said Anuraag Gambhir, Managing Director, ShopClues.com.

ShopClues customers can avail an extra 10% discount on the coupon name JMAX. Easy EMI options are also available for customers.

For more information, please visit: mbazaar.shopclues.com/jmax-legend & mbazaar.shopclues.com/jmax-g8x-new

ShopClues.com is a Gurugram-based value-for-money online marketplace that caters to customers in 31,500 pin codes pan India. Incorporated in 2011 with a team of only five members, the young and privately held e-commerce enterprise work through 700,000+ merchants that service over 60 million lifetime unique customers. The brand offers a national platform to a strong network of local merchants that provide customers with a diverse inventory of products and services in the electronics, fashion, home, kitchen, and entertainment categories.

Clues Network, the holding company of ShopClues, has also ramped up its global operations and leveraged partners in Singapore, Japan and Korea, through its merger with Qoo10, a leading e-commerce platform in Singapore, in November 2019.

Anuraag Gambhir, Managing Director, ShopClues.com, an MBA from IMI, Delhi & B.Tech from Jaypee University, Anuraag has had corporate as well as entrepreneurial stints in his career.

He started his career with Accenture in Bangalore and after 2 years, started his own digital marketing consultancy in 2009. After running the start-up for 3 years, Anuraag joined Snapdeal as a Merchandizer in 2013.

After Snapdeal, Anuraag joined Shopclues in 2015 as Category Manager and has been working there since. At ShopClues Anuraag is currently heading the overall marketplace business, cross border trade and enterprise solutions

Anuraag loves the start-up world and tries to contribute to the growth of start-ups wherever possible. In his free time, he loves to travel especially short trips to untouched destinations in India & abroad.

