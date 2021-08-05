Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): To make this year's Rakshabandhan festival even more special, Shree Maruti Courier Services Pvt. Ltd., one of India's leading courier and logistics companies, has announced the launch of unique online and offline Rakhi booking and delivery services to cater to the customers' needs for this festival of Raksha.

With the threat of the third wave of COVID-19 looms large across India and safety through distancing is need of an hour, the company has started Online booking of Rakhis and Chocolate packs and streamlined delivery services to safeguard the customers on this festival.

Also Read | Who Is Aditi Ashok? Here Are the Five Facts About the Indian Golfer at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Speaking about launching this new initiative, Ajay Mokariya, Managing Director, Shree Maruti Courier Services Pvt. Ltd. said, "We are happy to launch this unique Rakhi online booking and delivery service to make this year Rakshabandhan safe and memorable. We are aware that customers need delivery of their shipments with a speed and safety during the festive season and we are striving to provide the best of the class services to them. During the current challenging COVID-19 environment, we are taking extra care to deliver all the Rakhi shipments while following the strict health protocols, distancing and digital deliveries."

For the online platform, a customer may visit the company's website www.shreemaruticourier.com and book a range of Rakhis and chocolate packs at a very reasonable price. These Rakhis will be packed in a specially designed colored envelope. For the customers who wish to make this festival special, Shree Maruti Courier has designed an exclusive Rakhi gift box that contains Rakhi and chocolates. The online Rakhi delivery service is available across 3,000 locations in India.

Also Read | Wildfire Engulfs Power Plant in Turkey, Prompts Urgent Evacuation.

Sisters, who prefer to send their Rakhis through the traditional way, can avail themselves a special online booking and pick up service from nearest location of Shree Maruti Courier. Post the online booking done, a delivery boy from the company will come to their home, collect the Rakhi envelop and the same will be delivered to their beloved sibling's location anywhere in the world.

"Our team precisely understands and values, not only 'time' but 'sentiments' associated with Rakshabandhan. Prompt delivery of 'Rakhi' is more of social and sentimental responsibility than business for the Shree Maruti Family. We proudly have carried the trust and tradition of delivering love and warmth of Rakhi for over 35 years to brothers across the Globe," added Mokariya.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)