Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 9: Marking a significant milestone in its journey of excellence, Shree TMT, one of South India's leading steel brands, has been featured among the Top 10 Steel Bar & Wire Manufacturers - 2025 by Industry Outlook Magazine. The recognition reinforces Shree TMT's growing leadership in the Indian steel industry through innovation, sustainability, and engineering precision.

With its roots in Hyderabad, Telangana, Shree TMT has earned a strong reputation as the best steel in Hyderabad, trusted by some of the region's biggest infrastructure players. Backed by over 50 years of steelmaking legacy from the Goenka family and operated under Devashree Ispat Pvt. Ltd., Shree TMT is shaping the future of modern India, one strong foundation at a time.

Shaping India's Pride, Step by Step

Over the years, Shree TMT has become a preferred steel brand for top construction companies including My Home Group, Aparna Constructions, and Jayabheri Projects. The brand's commitment to high-quality TMT bars has positioned it as the go-to choice for contractors, engineers, and developers across Telangana and beyond.

The company manufactures Fe550 and Fe550D grade TMT bars, known for their superior tensile strength, earthquake resistance, and long-lasting performance. These bars are ideal for complex infrastructure projects and high-rise buildings. Moreover, Shree TMT is the only manufacturer in Telangana producing 36mm diameter TMT bars as per IS 1786:2008 standards - a critical requirement for large-scale structural foundations.

One of the standout innovations from Shree TMT is the 3X rib-on-rib design, which increases the bonding strength between steel and cement by over 10%. This proprietary design ensures enhanced safety, durability, and load-bearing capacity for reinforced concrete structures - a true benchmark in quality.

Driving Innovation with Responsibility

At the heart of Shree TMT's operations is a state-of-the-art rolling mill, powered by Swiss-backed ABB PLC systems and CNC rib-cutting technology. This automation-first approach minimizes human error and ensures consistency in every bar manufactured.

In addition to performance, sustainability is a core value at Shree TMT. The company is GreenPro certified by CII, acknowledging its commitment to green steel manufacturing practices. With NABL-accredited labs, BIS certification, and a focus on in-house billet production, Shree TMT ensures full quality control from raw material to final product.

In a landmark move, Shree TMT has also been approved by the Telangana State Government as an official steel supplier for all public works - a rare and prestigious achievement for any regional steel brand.

The Road Ahead

Looking forward, Shree TMT is investing Rs. 200 crore in setting up a captive solar power plant and sponge iron unit in Bellary, strengthening its backward integration and reducing carbon footprint. These initiatives reaffirm the company's mission to lead the industry in sustainable steel production while maintaining affordability and excellence.

"Being recognized among the top steel bar manufacturers is both a validation and motivation," said Karan Goenka, Director, Shree TMT. "We are committed to delivering high-quality, innovative, and sustainable steel that builds not just structures, but a stronger India."

