PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 28: Shreeji Shipping Global Limited (NSE: SHREEJISPG, BSE: 544490), is a shipping logistics company focusing on dry-bulk cargo, has announced its unaudited financial results for Q2 FY25-26.

Also Read | IND vs AUS 1st T20I 2025, Canberra Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for India vs Australia Cricket Match at Manuka Oval.

Financial Highlights for the quarter and half year ended September 30th, 2025 (H1 FY26):

* Revenue from Operations of the company stood at ₹323.39 Crore in H1 FY26, while it was ₹275.80 Crore in H1 FY25.

Also Read | Moto X70 Air Teased, Likely To Launch Soon in India With Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 Processor; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

* EBITDA (excl. exceptional items) of the company stood at ₹118.63 Crore in H1 FY26, while it was ₹88.43 Crore in H1 FY25. Margin improved to 36.68% in H1 FY26 as against 32.07% in H1 FY25, an improvement of 461 bps.

* Net Profit before exceptional items and tax of the company stood at ₹97.35 Crore in H1 FY26, while it was ₹75.10 Crore in H1 FY25. Margin improved to 30.10% in H1 FY26 against 27.23% in H1 FY25, an improvement of 287 bps.

* EPS (Diluted) of the company stood at ₹5.32 in H1 FY26 compared to ₹5.74 in H1 FY25.

H1 FY26 Key Consolidated Financial Highlights

* Revenue from Operations: ₹ 323.39 Cr, YoY growth of 17.26%

* EBITDA (excl. exceptional items): ₹ 118.63 Cr, YoY growth of 34.14%

* EBITDA Margin (excl. exceptional items): 36.68%, up by 461 bps

* Net Profit before exceptional items and tax: ₹ 97.35 Cr, YoY growth of 29.64%

* Net Profit after tax: ₹ 79.91 Cr, YoY decline of 1.28%

* EPS (Diluted): ₹ 5.32, YoY decline of 42 bps

* These figures include an exceptional income of Rs. 31.78 Crores in H1 FY26 and as a result of that the total comprehensive income and EPS show a negative growth.

Notes:

* The above figures are extract of and based on the limited review report given by the auditors of the company.

* Company has reported unaudited Consolidated results for the quarter and half year ended September 2025 on October 27, 2025

* The figures for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 mentioned above are reported from April 11, 2024, being the effective date of conversion of the erstwhile partnership firm into a company.

Management Perspective

Mr. Ashokkumar Haridas Lal, Chairman & Managing Director stated on their H1 FY25-26 financial performance

Our H1 FY26 results demonstrate the strength and adaptability of our integrated shipping and logistics business. We delivered a strong performance with EBITDA (excl. exceptional items) of ₹118.63 crore and net profit of ₹79.91 crore.

Net profit for the Q2 FY 26 increased by 14.75% over Q1 FY26, driven by efficient cargo handling and a disciplined focus on cost optimization.

Typically, the first half of the financial year sees lower revenue compared to the second half due to monsoon-related restrictions at some ports. Despite this, we achieved a revenue increase, supported by our diverse service offerings, long-term contracts, and wide geographic presence, which help us manage seasonal fluctuations. We expect the remaining quarters of FY26 to continue performing strongly.

Recently Company has received a Letter of Intent to establish Floating Crane Facilities at Diamond Harbour under the Syama Prasad Mukharjee Port Trust Kolkata. This strategic addition will enhance our port-led services and is expected to contribute to revenue starting this financial year.

Additionally, the fresh capital raised from our IPO will support the expansion of our service portfolio. With a well-diversified fleet, strong customer relationships, and a robust pipeline of projects, we remain confident in sustaining growth, enhancing profitability, and delivering long-term value to our stakeholders.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)