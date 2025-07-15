VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 15: As India commemorates 10 years of the Digital India initiative, Shri Ram Murti Smarak (SRMS) Institutions, Bareilly, Lucknow, and Unnao offer a compelling example of how thoughtfully integrated technology can enhance both learning and healing experiences.

From classrooms to clinics, SRMS has steadily adopted digital tools that's into the very DNA of its institutions, to improve student learning outcomes and streamline patient care, in alignment with national digital transformation goals. Aligning itself with the vision of a Digitally Empowered India, it's also actively complying with Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) in healthcare.

Enabling smarter learning environments

Across its educational institutions--including SRMS Institute of Medical Sciences (IMS) Bareilly; SRMS College of Engineering and Technology (CET) Bareilly; College of Engineering Technology & Research (CETR) Bareilly; International Business School (IBS) Lucknow; Institute of Paramedical Sciences (IPS) Bareilly; College of Nursing Bareilly; Goodlife Hospital Bareilly; Functional Imaging and Research Center Lucknow; Step2Life Lucknow; and SRMS Hospital Unnao and others--digital adoption is visible in every sphere. Interactive and wi-fi enabled smart classrooms, virtual labs, and centralised e-libraries offer students consistent access to modern academic resources with integrated hands-on learning environments.

Online Learning Portals and Learning Management Systems (LMS) support hybrid instruction, while real-time attendance and performance dashboards allow faculty and students to track progress meaningfully. However, through these innovations, SRMS has empowered over 15,000 students to learn, grow, and lead in a tech-enabled world over the period of 5 years.

"The digital learning environment at SRMS has truly elevated our classroom experience. With smart boards, online portals, and access to digital learning is more flexible and engaging than ever, making a huge difference to how I study and revise. It's like the future of education is already here", says Manas Dam, MBA student (Batch 2024-26), SRMS CET.

Enhancing patient services through technology

SRMS medical institutions have embraced digital patient records, e-billing, and integrated systems under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), allowing for smoother, more secure care delivery. Integrating its systems with Health IDs, Unified Health Interface (UHI) standards, and digital health lockers ensures patient data security and interoperability.

OPD and inpatient services along with treatment histories use electronic medical records (EMRs), while diagnostics and billing have become paperless, seamless and transparent. Telemedicine (e-medicine) and remote consultations, in alignment with Digital India's push for healthcare access, provide timely access to specialists, helping bridge geographical barriers.

"From online registration to getting lab results digitally, everything is quick, smooth and hassle-free," shares a patient treated at SRMS IMS (Hospital), Bareilly.

"Our goal is to make digital tools accessible and meaningful; not just modern, but useful in every classroom and ward. From admission to discharge, every touchpoint is digital and patient-centric," says Aditya Murti, Secretary, SRMS Trust.

Supporting research and diagnosis with digital tools

With AI-assisted diagnostic tools in radiology and oncology, and data-supported research, the institutions are stepping into the future of precision medicine. Facilities like PET-CT, Advanced Radiological and Molecular Imaging, Biostatistics-powered analytics and digital pathology labs support breakthroughs in personalized care and early diagnosis. From organ donation awareness to e-registration and recipient-donor mapping, it brings life-saving technology into the public health domain.

Improving institutional operations

Beyond academics and healthcare, SRMS has streamlined backend operations through new-age ERP systems, e-governance protocols, and digital HR services. Admissions, fee management, staff records, employee self-service portals, and regulatory compliance are managed through secure cloud-based platforms, enhancing transparency and efficiency.

Building digital skills and awareness

SRMS Institutions have a larger and impactful understanding of the importance of Artificial Intelligence in enhancing outcomes across disciplines. This is reflected in the consistent hosting of a wide array of AI-focused workshops, conferences, and CMEs in its various institutions in domains such as Healthcare, Pulmonary & Critical Care, Advanced Imaging & Interventional Radiology, Robotic Surgery, Machine Learning, Data Science, Engineering, Cybersecurity, Ed-Tech tools and many more. Through these immersive learning platforms, students and faculty across SRMS campuses continue to build future-ready skills and stay ahead of the curve. Faculty Development Programs (FDPs) and alumni engagement apps further strengthen the digital ecosystem, enabling 18,000+ alumni globally to stay connected digitally, mentor juniors, and explore job opportunities across the globe.

Uday Anand, a B Tech (CS) student, Batch 2022-2026, SRMS CET says, "Digital literacy isn't just taught here, it's lived. From smart classrooms to real-time learning platforms, the college has prepared us to thrive in a tech-driven world while staying grounded in core values."

Digital Growth with a Human Purpose

At SRMS, digital transformation isn't about ticking boxes--it's about making lives better, every day. From chalkboards to smartboards, from registers to real-time dashboards, its institutions have turned the vision of Digital India into everyday reality. Whether it's helping a student learn better, enabling a doctor to save a life faster, or empowering a patient through access to their own health records, it leads with impact.

"We believe digital innovation must be tied to public good--whether it's in education, patient care, or community service. This is what Digital Bharat looks like in action," says Shri Dev Murti, Founder & Chairman of SRMS Trust.

As India enters the next phase of its digital transformation, SRMS continues to invest in scalable, purposeful technology, ensuring that every step forward improves real lives, not just systems. From education to healthcare, the journey is ongoing and rooted in impact.

