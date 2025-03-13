BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 13: The SHRM Talent Visionary Summit 2025 successfully concluded in Bengaluru, bringing together 550+ business leaders, HR visionaries, and industry experts to discuss the future of work, workforce transformation, and leadership excellence. This year's summit, an evolution of SHRM Talent, signified a strategic shift--from talent management to bold vision and impact-driven leadership.

Also Read | Cavalier SC vs Inter Miami, CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online in India: How To Watch Round of 16 Football Match Live Telecast on TV & Score Updates in IST?.

A Vision for the Future

In her opening address, Achal Khanna, CEO of SHRM India, APAC & MENA, emphasized the summit's commitment to shaping leadership and workforce strategies:

Also Read | When Is Maha Lakshmi Jayanti 2025? Know Date, Tithi Timings and Significance of the Day Dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi.

"We say, if it is a work thing, it is a SHRM thing. And when it is a SHRM thing, it is about leadership--leadership in shaping policies, in HR capability building, and in equipping organizations with the tools to create future-ready workplaces. That is why we have evolved from SHRM Talent to the SHRM Talent Visionary Summit--because today's world demands not just talent management, but bold vision and impact-driven leadership."

D Shivakumar, Management Thinker & Chairman MTPL - an Advent PE Company & Chair of SHRM India Conferences & Council, underscored the importance of continuous talent development: "No company can hoard talent or will ever have all the talent it wants. You have to develop it."

Insights from Industry Leaders

The summit featured renowned speakers from diverse industries, sparking insightful conversations on leadership, AI-driven HR solutions, and building resilient workplaces.

- Hemant Malik, Divisional Chief Executive - Foods, ITC Ltd, highlighted the role of innovation within teams:"When you give teams the space to innovate, the resources to experiment, and the confidence to take calculated risks, you're setting them up for extraordinary success."

Other esteemed speakers included: - Shaji Mathew, Chief Human Resources Officer, Infosys

- Nupur Goenka, Executive Director, Tally Solutions

- Senthil Kumar, Chief Creative Officer, VML India

A defining moment of the summit was the launch of the India Leadership Competency Report 2025, a pioneering initiative aimed at redefining leadership development in India. This report reinforces SHRM's commitment to driving knowledge-sharing, engagement, and leadership transformation throughout the year.

A Commitment to the Future of Work

As organizations navigate rapid digital transformation, AI integration, and evolving workforce expectations, SHRM remains steadfast in its mission to empower HR leaders and businesses with forward-looking strategies.

Reaffirming this vision, Achal Khanna stated:"We are here to make an everlasting impact on work, worker, and workplace--not just for today, but for the future."

The SHRM Talent Visionary Summit 2025 has set the stage for a year of bold conversations and meaningful action. As the journey unfolds, SHRM remains committed to equipping businesses with the strategies needed to thrive in an ever-evolving world of work.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)