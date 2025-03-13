Inter Miami will face Cavalier in the return leg of their Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16. The American side won the previous match 2-0 at home and have an edge heading into this game. Goals from Tadeo Allende and Luis Suarez was enough for Miami to secure a victory, and Javier Mascherano will want his squad to remain focused as they look to get the job done this evening. His side are second in the MLS Wester Conference with 7 points from 3 games. Opponents Cavalier feature in the Jamaican Premier League and are currently fourth in the points table. But their form in recent weeks has not been up to the standard, which is a cause of concern. Inter Miami 2-0 Cavalier SC, CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025: Luis Suarez, Tadeo Allende Score As The Herons Register Win Without Lionel Messi (Watch Goal Highlights).

Lionel Messi has been missing in action for Inter Miami due to the team granting him an extended period of rest. The Inter Miami skipper has travelled with the team, but it will be interesting to see if he is part of the starting lineup. Luis Suarez and Tadeo Allende have done well heading into the game and could feature in the attacking third. Sergio Busquets is the player that makes them tick in midfield with his brilliant passing game.

Shaquille Urekiel Dykimbe Stein will lead the attack for the home side with Dwayne Atkinson as the playmaker behind him. Jamilhio Rigters and Jalmaro Calvin will take up the wide midfield roles. Dwayne Anthony Allen and Adrian Reid will form the double pivot in midfield for Cavalier with the duo likely sitting deep and shielding the backline.

When is Cavalier SC vs Inter Miami, CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 Match? Know Date, Time in IST and Venue Details

Cavalier SC takes on Inter Miami in the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 on Friday, March 14. The Cavalier SC vs Inter Miami match is set to be played at National Stadium Independence Park and it has a scheduled time of 5:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Inter Miami 3-1 Sporting Kansas City CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025: Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Tadeo Allende Find Net Each As The Herons Advances To Round of 16 (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Cavalier SC vs Inter Miami, CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner available for the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 in India. Viewers in India will not be able to watch the Cavalier SC vs Inter Miami live telecast in India on their TV sets. For Cavalier SC vs Inter Miami online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Cavalier SC vs Inter Miami, CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 Match?

Although the live telecast viewing option is not available in India, fans in India can still watch Cavalier SC vs Inter Miami CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 live streaming on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing a match pass, that costs Rs 69. Expect Cavalier to create chances at home but it will be Inter Miami, who would be progressing to the next round.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 13, 2025 02:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).