Shubham Mathur Productions' Red Notice' Netflix trailers with Shikhar Dhavan and Kareena Kapoor have become a hit with film fans

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 29 (ANI/PNN): The action-adventure film "Red Notice", starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot, is eagerly anticipated by the film buffs in India after watching its Netflix trailers with Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and Bollywood Diva Kareena Kapoor. Thanks to the striking Red Notice promos produced by Subham Mathur Productions.

Shubham Mathur Productions, founded by an ace casting director and producer Shubham Mathur, has become a name to be reckoned with in Bollywood. Mathur is the person who turned Big Boss season 15's Pratik Sahejpal, Shivam Sharma, and Aahana Sharma into stars, who are now showcasing their acting abilities on various television shows, music videos, and web series.

"It is the creativity makes every actor a brand name," Shubham Mathur said. They're like fireworks, and I'm the one who sets them off and gets them on the right platform," said Shubham.

Subham, a Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee, started his career with a salary of Rs 3000 in Mumbai. Shubham successfully made his coveted place in the world of television advertisements and Bollywood after witnessing my ups and downs in the early days.

Shubham cast most eye-catching television commercials, including projects such as Hyundai with Shah Rukh Khan, One8 Deo with Viraat Kohli, MTV Splitsvilla, MTV Roadies and many more.

Also produced many ads like Van Heusen with Jacqueline Fernandez and others. He has also created advertisements featuring famous Indian cricketers such as Suresh Raina, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Yuzvendra Chahal, as well as a television commercial for the Delhi Government.

He is known for his creativity and innovations and currently casting for a popular show for MTV and Zee TV; and he has previously worked on shows for Amazon Prime, Netflix, Mx Player, MTV, and others.

Shubham Mathur is one of the people responsible for the success of many TV and Bollywood actors. Shubham Mathur has successfully built a brand of people in various fields such as entertainment, business, lifestyle, fashion, and the corporate world.

