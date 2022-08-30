New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI/SRV): Shyam Global Technoventures Private Limited, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. Powerol Gensets expanded its operations by opening a new manufacturing facility in Pune on August 9, 2022, which was inaugurated by Hemant Sikka (President, FES, Powerol Business, Mahindra and Mahindra) in the presence of Sanjay Jain (Business Head, Powerol), Narendra Goyal (Director of Shyam Global Technoventures Pvt. Ltd.) and other Mahindra delegates.

Addressing everyone on the occasion Narendra Goyal said," Shyam Global has been serving in the best interest of the customers for the last 4 years and with its expansion in Pune we will continue to do so", I strongly believe that demand for the gensets is bound to increase, which will augur well for both citizens and businesses alike. He lauded all the members of Shyam Global for their immense hard work and dedication towards Shyam Global Techno Ventures Pvt. Ltd.

Shyam Global Technoventure Pvt. Ltd. is headquartered and plant in Pune and has a branch office located in Mumbai. It is managed by the best minds in the industry, who bring in a solution-based approach to its customers. SGTPL provides world-class gensets manufactured in a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility. . It provides solutions for high productivity or to improve fuel economy, reliability, or low exhaust emissions with Mahindra Powerol Gensets that meet business requirements.

As one of the biggest OEMs of Mahindra Powerol, Shyam Global's Gensets have recorded steady growth and rapid expansion and will continue to serve customers in different sectors.

The company aims to make Gensets targeted at telecom, retail, infrastructure and industrial customers. Currently Shyam Global is manufacturing Gensets ranging from 5kVA to 625 kVA in its state-of-the-art manufacturing unit in the Pune plant.

Mahindra Powerol is a part of the Mahindra Group's Automotive & Farm Equipment Sectors (AFS). The company entered the field of Power Generation in 2001-02. Starting FY 2002, the business has grown exponentially to become a Rs 1,400 crore business in FY 2009-10. Today, engines from Mahindra Powerol are powering Diesel Generator sets from 5 kVA to 625 kVA.

Since inception, Mahindra Powerol has made rapid strides in the Indian genset industry within a very short span of time. Mahindra Powerol DG sets are the first choice of telecom majors like Reliance Jio, Indus Towers, Bharti Infratel, Viom Networks, American Tower, Telesonic Networks, Etisalat, Ooredoo, Tata Tele, Vodafone, Nokia, BSNL and MTNL across India and globally.

